Students in Texas State's Geographical Information System (GIS) program assisted the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in mapping disaster zones caused by Hurricane Ida this September.
The students volunteered through the Civil Air Patrol's Geospatial Program where they conducted imagery analysis of damaged structures using the FEMA Crowdsourced Damage Assessment app. As of now, Texas State students have helped complete 28,000 out of 29,300 damage assessments made.
Capt. Scott Kaplan, CAP geospatial program manager and national volunteer, described the project as a volunteer opportunity that initially started with different state CAP chapters. Texas State students were offered the chance to work with CAP and FEMA after the organizations previously worked on a project mapping areas of Afghanistan with the students.
The project's goal was to collect data on areas by Hurricane Ida. The National Crime Insurance Bureau tasked FEMA and CAP to work together to determine the level of destruction marked by artificial intelligence. According to Kaplan, FEMA used an artificial intelligence system that had marked areas of destruction in sets of polygons. The volunteer's job was to examine the marked polygons to determine the amount of damage in the areas.
"We need to classify the structures as destroyed, major, minor, affected, no visible damage or unknown," Kaplan said. "Those are the classifications FEMA uses for classifying damage but requires really strict guidelines to it. So, when someone would say well 'my roof is missing,' it's you know, 'it's destroyed,' that's actually not a true statement, it is probably major damage. If there's a hole in your roof it has to cover more than two-thirds of the roof to be classified as major, otherwise, it's just minor damage."
Riley Brewer, a GIS senior, explained volunteers were emailed by FEMA support and given a link to Esri, an international supplier of geographic information system software used for web GIS and geodatabase management applications. Volunteers were then administered logins to the platform.
“We sent them the [volunteer] signup sheet which they used to create our login,” Brewer said. “Then in the link, we pulled up the page. From there we could access the web map that would have all the satellite imagery, and then FEMA created an activated grid that you could zoom into that was kind of just like a set area, geographical space.”
Volunteers had to indicate damage in different areas wrecked by the hurricane. Elena Shabalina, a GIS graduate student, was eager to help with the project after she heard about the volunteer opportunity.
“It is a unique opportunity because we work closely with the Air Force, and with government data and also the benefit was that people needed help,” Shabalina said. “I am an experienced GIS specialist. I couldn't just miss this message, and I heard on the news that it was a catastrophe for people.”
Shabalina helped inspect hurricane damage in southern Louisiana using drone and satellite data.
“Sometimes I've seen really horrible pictures, it was the house and after the hurricane, it just was something destroyed,” Shabalina said. “I realized that the more I help, the faster people can get the help and the faster they can do something with their dwellings because the images I've seen they're just horrible.”
Brewer previously worked with CAP on another mapping project before being asked to work with Hurricane Ida. Brewer was intrigued by the type of damage a hurricane could create for different housing infrastructures, despite being in the same area.
“It was definitely crazy, invariable like every natural disaster would be,” Brewer said. “Definitely interesting to see how different roof types work because when you zoom in on this where you see one house, that is probably 5,060 feet from the other, and their roof is completely caved in and a person that had a barndominium is fine, their yard is just messed up. So, it's definitely interesting and sometimes really sad to see the impact that it had on a lot of people's homes and businesses.”
Nakky Ekeanyanwu, another GIS graduate student who helped with the project, was happy to receive experience and the chance to work with FEMA.
“I get to put it on my resume as volunteer experience, which I also feel looks really good," Ekeanyanwu said. "I may not have worked there full time but what I did gave me some insight into how these guys function, how they work, what their goals are, what they're into.”
The project consisted of volunteers from over 39 states. Kaplan explained many of the volunteers were younger Boy Scouts, national CAP members or people looking to gain GIS experience, such as the volunteers from Texas State.
Organizations including the American Red Cross, shelter and housing task forces and different sectors of FEMA will continue to use the data collected to estimate the cost of damages and determine where help is needed.
"Multiple groups are using the data that we did to help with the response. So, we're helping Louisiana, and that's just incredible right now because now they know where the most highly damaged areas are because they can look at the data that we gave," Kaplan said.
The project concluded at the end of September and from the amount of work done by volunteers, Texas State students and CAP conducted the largest crowdsourced imagery analysis review of damages for FEMA this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.