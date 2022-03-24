daltonshuffield.utvalley

Texas State senior infielder Dalton Shuffield (8) prepares to swing at a ball from a Wolverines pitcher during a series against Utah Valley, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won the series 3-1.

The #9 Texas State Bobcats (18-4 overall, 3-0 Sun Belt) will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-7-1 overall, 1-1-1 Sun Belt) in a three-game home series March 25-27 at Bobcat Ballpark.

Entering the weekend, the Bobcats look to bounce back from their first loss in two weeks against the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals 2-4. In that game, the Bobcats has more than twice as many hits as the Cardinals, but a few costly errors and men left on base led to the loss. Freshman-designated hitter Daylan Pena batted in the only two runs for the Bobcats.

The Chanticleers started their eight-game road stretch with a 16-7 win against #20 Clemson. In that game, Coastal Carolina used a 10 run first inning to take the lead and never looked back. Senior designated hitter Tyler Johnson knocked two home runs and batted in five runs.

The last matchup between these two teams was in the Bobcats' final regular season game on May 22, 2021, at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game ended in a 2-12 loss for the Bobcats, finalizing their 2021 season record at 21-34 overall and 9-15 in Sun Belt games.

Senior infielder Dalton Shuffield leads Texas State in batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, home runs and runs batted in.

The Bobcats continue to rank higher than they ever have nationally (currently #9) and look to stay undefeated in conference play and at the top of the Sun Belt while the Chanticleers hope to improve their conference record above .500. 

The first pitch for Friday's games will be at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+.

