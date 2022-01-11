PNG image.png

To assist students with financial hardship brought on by COVID-19, Texas State will distribute more than $6.5 million in federally funded emergency assistance to students for the spring 2022 semester.

All full and part-time Texas State students are eligible to apply. Applications open Jan. 18 and close on Feb. 1. 

Grants will be prioritized to those who have not yet previously received a Bobcat Cares grant as well as students who express financial need. Students will be notified within two weeks of the application closing whether they will receive an emergency grant.

Since the Bobcat Cares program began in May 2020, Texas State has distributed over $73 million in emergency funds, awarding over 35,000 students with grant money. 

The goal of the grant is to assist full time students financially impacted by the pandemic. The fund assists with expenses such as tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies and travel costs to and from Texas State campuses. Funds can also cover emergency costs due to COVID-19, including healthcare, mental healthcare and childcare.

For more information about Bobcat Cares visit its website

