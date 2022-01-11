To assist students with financial hardship brought on by COVID-19, Texas State will distribute more than $6.5 million in federally funded emergency assistance to students for the spring 2022 semester.
All full and part-time Texas State students are eligible to apply. Applications open Jan. 18 and close on Feb. 1.
Grants will be prioritized to those who have not yet previously received a Bobcat Cares grant as well as students who express financial need. Students will be notified within two weeks of the application closing whether they will receive an emergency grant.
Since the Bobcat Cares program began in May 2020, Texas State has distributed over $73 million in emergency funds, awarding over 35,000 students with grant money.
The goal of the grant is to assist full time students financially impacted by the pandemic. The fund assists with expenses such as tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies and travel costs to and from Texas State campuses. Funds can also cover emergency costs due to COVID-19, including healthcare, mental healthcare and childcare.
For more information about Bobcat Cares visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.