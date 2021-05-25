San Gabriel and Angelina

The San Gabriel and Angelina residence halls, located at 951 Moore St., are the dormitories the Office of the President announced will be named after Black/Latinx distinguished individuals.

 Star file photo

Texas State will rename Angelina and San Gabriel residential halls along with two streets at its Round Rock campus after alumnae to represent Black and Hispanic/Latinx communities.

Angelina Hall will be renamed First Five Freedom Hall in honor of the university's first Black students who integrated the school in 1963: Dana Jean Smith, Helen Jackson Franks, Georgia Hoodye Cheatham, Gloria Odoms Powell, and Mabeleen Washington Wozniak.

San Gabriel will be named after Elena Zamora O’Shea, the first Latina student to attend Texas State in 1906. 

Two streets on the Round Rock campus will be renamed in honor of two alumnus Dr. Adolfo Barrera, who served as a Texas State leader and administrator for two decades along with Dr. Elvin Holt, the first Black professor in the Department of English.

The official name change of the dorms and streets will happen at a future date.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.