Texas State will rename Angelina and San Gabriel residential halls along with two streets at its Round Rock campus after alumnae to represent Black and Hispanic/Latinx communities.
Angelina Hall will be renamed First Five Freedom Hall in honor of the university's first Black students who integrated the school in 1963: Dana Jean Smith, Helen Jackson Franks, Georgia Hoodye Cheatham, Gloria Odoms Powell, and Mabeleen Washington Wozniak.
San Gabriel will be named after Elena Zamora O’Shea, the first Latina student to attend Texas State in 1906.
Two streets on the Round Rock campus will be renamed in honor of two alumnus Dr. Adolfo Barrera, who served as a Texas State leader and administrator for two decades along with Dr. Elvin Holt, the first Black professor in the Department of English.
The official name change of the dorms and streets will happen at a future date.
