Update: June 1, 8:55 p.m.
Texas State's Athletic Department has confirmed senior track and field athlete Jaylen Allen has died following a car accident the morning of June 1.
Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jody Steward says in a department press release the university's track and field team is deeply saddened by the death of their teammate and friend, Allen.
“We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time," Steward says. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen’s family and loved ones.”
Allen was a graduate of Allen High School in Allen, Texas where he earned the title of Male Track Athlete of the Year after finishing in the 100-meters at the 2017 UIL Class 6A State Championships. He was also one of the nation's top 14 sprinters in the 200-meters and one of the top seven 200-meter sprinters in Texas.
Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Don Coryell says in the statement the department's sympathies go to Allen's family, loved ones, teammates and coaches.
"I know that this is very difficult news," Coryell says. "I want to thank the professionals in our Texas State Counseling Center for making themselves available to our student-athletes. We hope our student-athletes will find comfort in their friends and family and take advantage of the counseling center resources that we have at Texas State.”
Original Story
Jaylen Allen, a senior track and field athlete, has died, according to the Athletic Department.
A member of the team since 2018, Allen was the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor 400-meter champion in 2019 and 2021 and the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Indoor 400-meter Champion. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in 2019 and 2021.
This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
