The University Star is grateful to announce that our organization won awards at the 2023 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend.
TIPA is the oldest collegiate media organization in the country. It consists of 77 public and private two-year colleges and four-year universities in Texas that teach journalism or have existing or planned student publications. The annual awards honor excellence in student media.
The conference features a mix of journalism sessions and on-site and previously-published contests.
Here is a list of The Star's winners:
On-site Contests:
First Place, TV Sports Writing - David Cuevas
First Place, Editorial Writing - Rhian Davis
Second Place, Print News Writing - Nichaela Shaheen
Second Place, Print Sports Writing - Carson Weaver
Third Place, Radio Sports Writing - Dillon Strine
Third Place, Magazine Design - Sarah Manning
Third Place, Sports Action Photo - Sarah Manning
Previously-published contests:
First Place, Static Information Graphic - Valid Forms of Identification (Staff)
First Place, Feature Story - From Navy vet to Bobcat tight end: Tyler Huff’s journey to Texas State (Carson Weaver)
First Place, General Column - Opinion: Texas State needs to rethink housing before next year (Andrew Hodge)
Second Place, Sports Column - Opinion: Texas State football should capitalize off transfer rule (David Cuevas)
Second Place, Website - Staff
Third Place, Feature Photo - Liliana Perez
Third Place, Editorial Cartoon - Opinion: Texas State needs to rethink housing before next year (Dillon Strine)
Honorable Mention, Best Use of Social Media - Breaking News - San Marcos police respond to major vehicle collision involving university bus (Vanessa Buentello)
