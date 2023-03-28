IMG_8325-2

The University Star is grateful to announce that our organization won awards at the 2023 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend.

TIPA is the oldest collegiate media organization in the country. It consists of 77 public and private two-year colleges and four-year universities in Texas that teach journalism or have existing or planned student publications. The annual awards honor excellence in student media.

The conference features a mix of journalism sessions and on-site and previously-published contests.

Here is a list of The Star's winners:

On-site Contests:

First Place, TV Sports Writing - David Cuevas

First Place, Editorial Writing - Rhian Davis

Second Place, Print News Writing - Nichaela Shaheen

Second Place, Print Sports Writing - Carson Weaver

Third Place, Radio Sports Writing - Dillon Strine

Third Place, Magazine Design - Sarah Manning

Third Place, Sports Action Photo - Sarah Manning

Previously-published contests:

First Place, Static Information Graphic - Valid Forms of Identification (Staff)

First Place, Feature Story - From Navy vet to Bobcat tight end: Tyler Huff’s journey to Texas State (Carson Weaver)

First Place, General Column - Opinion: Texas State needs to rethink housing before next year (Andrew Hodge)

Second Place, Sports Column - Opinion: Texas State football should capitalize off transfer rule (David Cuevas)

Second Place, Website - Staff

Third Place, Feature Photo - Liliana Perez

Third Place, Editorial Cartoon - Opinion: Texas State needs to rethink housing before next year (Dillon Strine)

Honorable Mention, Best Use of Social Media - Breaking News - San Marcos police respond to major vehicle collision involving university bus (Vanessa Buentello)

