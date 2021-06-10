Texas State senior track and field long jumper Ronnie Briscoe was named an All-American Athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 9.
As the Bobcats' lone competitor, Briscoe finished 16th in the long jump (7.46 meters). He qualified for the NCAA Championships after jumping a career-best 7.71 meters at the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 26.
