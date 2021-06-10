Ronnie Briscoe

Texas State senior long jumper Ronnie Briscoe poses on Senior Day at the Bobcat Classic, Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.

 Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics

Texas State senior track and field long jumper Ronnie Briscoe was named an All-American Athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 9.

As the Bobcats' lone competitor, Briscoe finished 16th in the long jump (7.46 meters). He qualified for the NCAA Championships after jumping a career-best 7.71 meters at the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 26.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.