The Texas State University System (TSUS) Board of Regents announced early Thursday morning that it will be renaming the Undergraduate Academic Center (UAC) on the San Marcos campus in honor of President Denise M. Trauth. The decision, which was announced at TSUS's quarterly meeting on May 20, was unanimous.
President Trauth enters retirement on June 30, 2022, following an outstanding 20-year career at the university. She will also be the first person awarded the title of President Emeritus, recognizing the university's incredible growth during her time in office.
Enrollment has increased by 50% during her tenure, and the university opened up the Round Rock Campus. Texas State has also risen to an R2 classification, implying that the university has participated in "high research activity" from students and faculty alike, according to the Carnegie Classification system for research universities. It has also received status as a Texas Emerging Research University, making the university eligible to receive funding from the Research University Development Fund and the Texas Research Incentive Program.
Both of these awards will allow for the continued enhancement of quality education for any person that has access to the university's resources, one of the many legacies Trauth will leave behind.
In an email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gene Bourgeois commended Trauth for her achievements in growing the university.
"She set Texas State on the trajectory to become a national research university by advancing research and development spending to an all-time high of $72.5 million, bringing the latest technology to learning and laboratory spaces, attracting top faculty who excel in teaching and research, and building world-class graduate and undergraduate research initiatives focused on solving real-world problems," Bourgeois said.
This has led to the acquisition of advanced technology for research facilities and classrooms, as well as attracting new faculty and students, while also achieving designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution and moving to the FBS subdivision of the NCAA.
According to Bourgeois, this small look into Trauth’s career and the outpour of love from the Texas State community have contributed to the renaming of the UAC, which will now be known as the Denise M. Trauth and John L. Huffman Undergraduate Academic Center.
