University Police Department Chief of Police and Director Laurie Clouse has resigned, according to a statement from Vice President for Finance and Support Services Eric Algoe.
Clouse has held her position since February 2019 and was the university's first female chief of police.
UPD Captain James Dixon will serve as interim chief of police until a permanent replacement is hired, following a national search for the position. Dixon has served over 23 years in the Austin Police Department.
The University Star will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
