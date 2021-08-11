Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of assault.
Texas State's University Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect after a female student was assaulted at the Jowers Center on Aug. 11.
In a campus wide alert, UPD described the subject as a white male around 70-years-old, 200 pounds and six feet tall. The suspect was also wearing a white t-shirt, red gym shorts and glasses.
UPD is investigating the incident and reports there is no additional threat to campus.
Those with any information is asked to contact UPD.
The University Star will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
