Update, Jan. 31 at 4:00 p.m.:
The driver of a fatal hit and run crash was arrested by the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29, according to the San Marcos Police Department.
Jordan Michael Sannicola, 28, from Hondo Texas, was identified as the suspect of the Jan. 3 crash that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Illiana Velez from Houston.
Surveillance video from an Amazon distribution facility in Kyle, Texas, captured Sannicola arriving 15 minutes after the crash, police say. Sannicola remains in the Kendall County Jail on a $185,000 bond.
Original story, Jan. 12:
The San Marcos Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying the driver of a hit and run car collision that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Iliana Velez on Jan. 3.
Authorities say at approximately 2:15 a.m. an unidentified driver in a white box truck traveling northbound I-35 near Wonder World Drive collided with Velez’s vehicle, a silver Mazda. The truck did not stop after the crash.
Following the collision, the box truck exited the interstate. Surveillance footage later shows the truck returning to the interstate and traveling northbound.
Surveillance photos taken from the intersection of S Guadalupe Street and Knox Street showcases the truck to have a white box with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders. The truck’s hood, roof, upper doors and box are white.
The truck’s cab has amber lights along the roofline, and authorities say there may be marker lights on the corners of the box. There also appears to be writing behind the door on the driver’s side along with writing or a shape below the door’s handle.
The truck has two axels, and the rear of the box is extremely overset of the rear tires. The rims on the tires appear to be white.
SMPD is investigating the crash as an accident involving death. Anyone with information about the truck or the driver's identity is asked to contact Sgt. Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.
