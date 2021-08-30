Texas State Volleyball lost all three of its matches at the Dayton Invitational from Aug. 27-28.
The Bobcats (0-3 overall) fell to the defending NCAA Champion Kentucky Wildcats (3-0 overall) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-2 overall) back-to-back on Aug. 27 before finishing off the series against the Dayton Flyers (2-1 overall) on Aug. 28.
In the first match, Kentucky flexed its championship strength as the team cruised to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-15) victory.
The Wildcats took control early in the first set as they went up 5-0 capped off by an ace from sophomore libero Riah Walker. The Bobcats tried to bring the score close at 6-4 yet the Wildcats extended their lead to 13-6.
Later in the set, the Maroon and Gold went on an 8-2 run bringing the score to 16-15, yet Kentucky went on a 9-3 run to win the set 25-18. This was as competitive as the matchup would get.
Kentucky dominated the second set as the team grabbed a 13-1 lead. The Bobcats got a pair of kills from junior outside hitter Lauren Teske and junior middle blocker Tessa Marshall bringing the score to 14-3, yet it was not enough to spur a scoring run. The Wildcats scored 11 of the next 15 points to win the set 25-7.
Early in the third set, Texas State capitalized off Kentucky’s errors and tied the match 5-5. Kentucky took the lead soon after, yet the Bobcats kept it close at 15-13 forcing a Wildcats’ timeout. Out of the break, the Wildcats found their footing and mounted a 10-2 run to end the set 25-15 and win the match 3-0. Texas State committed six errors in that final stretch.
The Bobcats fared better offensively in their second match against Cincinnati, yet they could not capitalize late in sets. The Bobcats would lose 3-1 (20-25, 28-26, 24-26, 20-25).
The Bobcats started the match up 5-2. They maintained an 8-7 lead, but the Bearcats scored five unanswered points to go ahead 12-8.
Both teams went back and forth as the Bearcats led 18-17. Cincinnati would go on a 7-3 run to grab the first set 25-20.
Texas State took a stronger approach in the second set as they went up 9-3. The Bearcats immediately followed up with a 5-1 run bringing the score to 10-8.
Later in the set, Cincinnati tied it 15-15 via a 4-0 run capped off by a kill from freshman middle blocker/opposite Abby Walker. The Bearcats took the lead 20-19, but three straight Bobcats’ points gave them the lead back 22-20.
Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the set. An attack error by Walker gave the Bobcats set point at 24-23, but she followed it up with a kill to tie it up 24-24. A block by Walker gave the Bearcats set point at 25-24, but a kill from Texas State graduate outside hitter Jada Gardner led to a 25-25 tie.
Cincinnati got another set point at 26-25, but three unanswered points by the Bobcats gave them the set 28-26.
With the match tied at one set apiece, the third continued to be a neck-and-neck battle. Tied at 11-11, Cincinnati launched a 6-2 run to go up 17-13. Later in the set, the Bobcats scored nine of the next 11 points to grab the lead and set point at 24-22, but Cincinnati scored four straight points to win the set 26-24.
Now up two sets to one, the Bearcats took control of the fourth set as they went up 15-9. It was not until later in the period when Texas State would make a significant attack. The team slowly inched closer until it went on a 3-0 run via a pair of kills from senior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald and a kill from senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott, down one at 21-20.
It would be the Bobcats’ last highlight of the match as the Bearcats scored the last four points to win the set 25-20 and win the match 3-1.
After the match, Texas State Head Coach Sean Huiet pointed out how the team played better in the second match but criticized their consistency on offense.
"We definitely got better in the second match, but we didn't take advantage when we have the opportunity,” Huiet says. “When you are up 24-[22] in a set to take the lead in the match, you have to capitalize. We are trying to find some rhythm offensively and get back to playing our Texas State style."
Texas State finished the series off with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25) loss to Dayton. Despite keeping up with the Flyers early in sets, the Bobcats were working behind the eight-ball.
In the first set, both teams were competitive, but Dayton had a 13-12. The Flyers followed up with a 5-1 run to take an 18-13 lead. The Bobcats followed up with a 4-1 run to bring the score to 19-17, but the Flyers came back with another 5-1 run to extend their lead to 24-18. Dayton won the first set 25-20.
In the second, the Bobcats took a 15-12 lead. The Flyers grabbed the next two points being down only one point at 15-14, but Texas State mounted an 8-2 run to go up 23-16.
Dayton fought back as it scored six of the next seven points bringing the score to 24-22, but a kill from Marshall gave the Bobcats the set.
In the third, Dayton took a 10-7 lead. The Bobcats kept the score close but three straight points by the Flyers later in the period gave them a 21-16 lead.
The Bobcats followed up with a 3-0 run of their own to bring the score to 21-19. The Flyers scored four of the last six to win the set 25-21.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair with 18 ties and six lead changes throughout the period as neither team let up until the end. Tied at 23-23, Dayton took the lead off a kill from redshirt freshman libero/outside hitter Lexie Almodovar. Texas State took a timeout as the Flyers had set point, but the break was not enough for the Bobcats. A block assist from sophomore middle blocker Amelia Moore and graduate outside hitter Mahalia Swink gave the Flyers the set 25-23 and the match 3-1.
With the Bobcats losing their first three matches of the season, Huiet thinks this will be an opportunity for the team to improve for the rest of the year.
"Obviously, we don't like coming home 0-3, but we got better each match and had to overcome some adversity,” Huiet says. “I think matches like that will only make us better.“
Texas State will go on to play in the Red Raider Classic from Sept. 3-4 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
