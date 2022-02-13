Valid Forms of Identification

With the Texas Primaries approaching in Hays County, The University Star has compiled everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls — from who will appear on the ballot to candidates up for election this year. 

The last day to register to vote was Jan. 31. You can check with your county elections administrator or on the secretary of state's website to see if and where you're registered. Those wishing to apply for a mail-in ballot have until Feb. 18 to do so. While Election Day is on March 1, early voting begins on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25. Polling locations on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but times may vary during early voting.

What is a primary election?

Primary elections determine which candidates will go on to represent each party in the upcoming general election. They are two completely separate elections that occur on the same day in Texas. There is one election for the Republican Party and one for the Democratic Party. The winners of each election are determined by majority vote.

Can I vote in both the Republican and Democratic primaries?

No, you must choose one of the primaries to vote in. However, the primary you vote in does not affect who you can vote for in the November general election.

What's on your ballot in Hays County?

State Representative District 45

Democrats: Erin Zwiener, Angela “Tía Angie” Villescaz and Jessica “Sirena” Mejia

Republican: Michelle M. Lopez

District Judge, 207th Judicial District

Republicans: Mark E. Cusack, Tracie Wright-Reneau, Charmaine Wilde, George Carroll

District Judge, 274th Judicial District

Republican: Gary Steel

District Judge, 428th Judicial District

Democrat: Joe Pool 

Republican: Bill Henry

Criminal District Attorney, Hays County

Democrat: Kelly Higgins 

Republican: David Puryear

County Judge

Democrats: Brandon Burleson, Ruben Becerra

Republican: Mark Jones

Judge, County Court-at-Law #1

Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall 

Republican: Robert Updegrove

Judge, County Court-at-Law #2

Democrat: Paul Hill

Republican: Chris Johnson

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3

Democrat: Elaine S. Brown

Republican: Dan O’Brien

District Clerk

Democrat: Avery Anderson

Republican: Beverly Crumley

County Clerk: 

Democrats: Edna R. Peterson, Elaine Cárdenas

Republican: Linda Duran

County Treasurer

Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio

Republican: Britney Bolton Richey

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Democrats: Richard “Pepe” Cronshey, Linda Aguilar Hawkins, Michelle Gutierrez Cohen

Republicans: Mike Gonzalez, Andy Hentschke

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Walt Smith, Joe Bateman

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2

Democrat: Maggie Hernandez Moreno

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Democrat: Beth Smith, Amaya Cuellar

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican: Andrew Cable

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican: John Burns

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Democrats: Sandra Bryant

Republicans: Karen Marshall, Terry Strawn

Chair, Hays County Democratic Party

Democrats: Briana "Bri" Castillo, Mark Trahan, Rodrigo Amaya

Chair, Hays County Republican Party

Republicans: Bob Parks, Laura Nunn

What to bring when you vote:

Under Texas Law, voters must bring to the polling station one of seven valid forms of identification:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

If unable to obtain any of these, a voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling station and present one of the following supporting forms of identification:

  • Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
  • Copy of or original current utility bill;
  • Copy of or original bank statement;
  • Copy of or original government check;
  • Copy of or original paycheck; or
  • Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Early Voting Locations

San Marcos

  • Broadway - 401 Broadway Street #A
  • Hays County Government Center - 712 South Stagecoach Trail
  • LBJ Student Center - 601 University Drive

Kyle and Uhland

  • Arnold Transportation Building - 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
  • Kyle City Hall - 100 West Center Street
  • Live Oak Academy High School - 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail
  • Simon Middle School (HCISD Clothes Closet) - 3839 East FM 150

Buda

  • Buda city Hall - Multipurpose room - 405 East Loop Street, Building 100
  • Sunfield Station - 2610 Main Street 

Wimberley

  • Texan Academy at Scudder Campus - 400 Green Acres Drive
  • Wimberley Community center - 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs and Austin

  • Dripping Springs United Methodist Church - 28900 Ranch Road 12
  • Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs - 3400 East US 290

For more information, visit https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01-mar-2022/.

