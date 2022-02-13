With the Texas Primaries approaching in Hays County, The University Star has compiled everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls — from who will appear on the ballot to candidates up for election this year.
The last day to register to vote was Jan. 31. You can check with your county elections administrator or on the secretary of state's website to see if and where you're registered. Those wishing to apply for a mail-in ballot have until Feb. 18 to do so. While Election Day is on March 1, early voting begins on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25. Polling locations on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but times may vary during early voting.
What is a primary election?
Primary elections determine which candidates will go on to represent each party in the upcoming general election. They are two completely separate elections that occur on the same day in Texas. There is one election for the Republican Party and one for the Democratic Party. The winners of each election are determined by majority vote.
Can I vote in both the Republican and Democratic primaries?
No, you must choose one of the primaries to vote in. However, the primary you vote in does not affect who you can vote for in the November general election.
What's on your ballot in Hays County?
State Representative District 45
Democrats: Erin Zwiener, Angela “Tía Angie” Villescaz and Jessica “Sirena” Mejia
Republican: Michelle M. Lopez
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Republicans: Mark E. Cusack, Tracie Wright-Reneau, Charmaine Wilde, George Carroll
District Judge, 274th Judicial District
Republican: Gary Steel
District Judge, 428th Judicial District
Democrat: Joe Pool
Republican: Bill Henry
Criminal District Attorney, Hays County
Democrat: Kelly Higgins
Republican: David Puryear
County Judge
Democrats: Brandon Burleson, Ruben Becerra
Republican: Mark Jones
Judge, County Court-at-Law #1
Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall
Republican: Robert Updegrove
Judge, County Court-at-Law #2
Democrat: Paul Hill
Republican: Chris Johnson
Judge, County Court-at-Law #3
Democrat: Elaine S. Brown
Republican: Dan O’Brien
District Clerk
Democrat: Avery Anderson
Republican: Beverly Crumley
County Clerk:
Democrats: Edna R. Peterson, Elaine Cárdenas
Republican: Linda Duran
County Treasurer
Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio
Republican: Britney Bolton Richey
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Democrats: Richard “Pepe” Cronshey, Linda Aguilar Hawkins, Michelle Gutierrez Cohen
Republicans: Mike Gonzalez, Andy Hentschke
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Walt Smith, Joe Bateman
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2
Democrat: Maggie Hernandez Moreno
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Democrat: Beth Smith, Amaya Cuellar
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republican: Andrew Cable
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republican: John Burns
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
Democrats: Sandra Bryant
Republicans: Karen Marshall, Terry Strawn
Chair, Hays County Democratic Party
Democrats: Briana "Bri" Castillo, Mark Trahan, Rodrigo Amaya
Chair, Hays County Republican Party
Republicans: Bob Parks, Laura Nunn
What to bring when you vote:
Under Texas Law, voters must bring to the polling station one of seven valid forms of identification:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If unable to obtain any of these, a voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling station and present one of the following supporting forms of identification:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill;
- Copy of or original bank statement;
- Copy of or original government check;
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Early Voting Locations
San Marcos
- Broadway - 401 Broadway Street #A
- Hays County Government Center - 712 South Stagecoach Trail
- LBJ Student Center - 601 University Drive
Kyle and Uhland
- Arnold Transportation Building - 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Kyle City Hall - 100 West Center Street
- Live Oak Academy High School - 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail
- Simon Middle School (HCISD Clothes Closet) - 3839 East FM 150
Buda
- Buda city Hall - Multipurpose room - 405 East Loop Street, Building 100
- Sunfield Station - 2610 Main Street
Wimberley
- Texan Academy at Scudder Campus - 400 Green Acres Drive
- Wimberley Community center - 14068 Ranch Road 12
Dripping Springs and Austin
- Dripping Springs United Methodist Church - 28900 Ranch Road 12
- Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs - 3400 East US 290
For more information, visit https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01-mar-2022/.
