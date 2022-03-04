hood.wbb

Texas State senior forward Da'nasia Hood (32) looks up to take a shot underneath the basket during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.

After taking care of business in the first round, the Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 Sun Belt) look to upset the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (17-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) Friday afternoon. The winner of the game will advance to the conference semifinals, one step away from the big game.

On Wednesday, the Bobcats defeated the University of South Alabama 80-66. After being held to a mere four points in the team’s regular-season finale, senior forward Da’Nasia Hood had a career highlight night. The two-time All-Sun Belt Conference first-team member scored 33 points and picked up a double-double by collecting 13 rebounds.

Texas State used a 21-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take an 11-point half-time lead at 39-28.

After the break, South Alabama shortened the gap to just two after knocking down a few shots including a pair of three-pointers. That’s when Texas State’s star took control. Hood scored the next six points in the game to bring the lead back up to eight at 47-39.

The two teams would continue to battle, but the Bobcats wouldn’t give up their lead. The Jaguars' inability to hit their freebies was ultimately what led to their demise, converting only eight of their 17 free throw attempts, not even 50%.

As the number three seed in the tournament, Louisiana enjoyed a bye in the first round.

Both the Bobcats and Ragin' Cajuns have played it close this season, with each game coming down to the final minutes. Louisiana took the first game 78-72 on New Year's Day, and Texas State responded by clutching out a 72-71 overtime win on Feb. 10. Sophomore forward Lauryn Thompson put back a missed three-pointer at the buzzer to secure the one-point victory in overtime.

The Bobcats seek to bring that clutch mentality with them Friday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. The game will air on ESPN+.

