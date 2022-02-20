Texas State women’s basketball (13-12 overall, 8-5 Sun Belt) suffered a 73-55 defeat at the hands of Sun Belt Conference rivals Appalachian State (13-10 overall, 7-3 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon.
The loss comes after the five-game win streak the Bobcats were able to pile up. The ‘Cats kept it close during the first quarter but fell behind during the second and failed to overcome the double-digit deficit the Mountaineers piled up midway through the third.
The Bobcat offense, which averaged 69.2 points per game during its five-game win streak, struggled offensively, shooting 22-57 (38.6%) from the field and 4-19 (21.1%) from behind the arc. The ‘Cats also turned the ball over 17 times.
The Mountaineers’ 43 rebounds played a huge part in its win over the Bobcats, with 14 of those coming from the offensive end. Appalachian State cashed in 13-second chance points. The Bobcats corralled 31 rebounds.
Junior guard Janay Sanders had a game-high 25 points. The 5-foot-11 guard shot 9-13 from the field and 7-11 from the free-throw line. She also recorded three assists, one steal and a rebound.
Senior guard Tianna Eaton (13 PTS, 5-11 FGS, 1-3 3PTS, 2-2 FT, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 STL) was the Bobcats' leading scorer. Senior forward Jaeda Reed added 10 points and three rebounds.
Up next, Texas State will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Strahan Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.
