Texas State women’s basketball (11-11 overall, 6-4 Sun Belt) looks to continue its three-game win streak Thursday evening with a face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-5 overall, 5-3 Sun Belt).
Thursday night’s game is the first of two games where Texas State will play in its “Bobcats Fight Breast Cancer” game in an effort to raise breast cancer awareness. Head Coach Zenarae Antoine is 7-2 all-time in these games.
The Bobcats are coming off a 64-59 win over Coastal Carolina where graduate guard Jo’Nah Johnson, who came off the bench for the first time in her Texas State career, led the team with 15 points. Johnson shot 5-7 from three-point range and recorded two assists and two steals.
Texas State is losing the all-time series 13-8 to Louisiana. The ‘Cats are 4-4 at home this season while the Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-2 on the road and are 6-3 when visiting the Bobcats. The Bobcats fell to the Cajuns 78-72 in their previous matchup.
Louisiana is coming off a 68-57 win over Arkansas State. Senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet led all scorers with 17 points. The 6-foot-1 forward also recorded 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Freshman forward Tamera Johnson added 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Junior guard Brandi Williams is Louisiana’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Strahan Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.