Texas State women’s basketball (5-4) will host Dartmouth College (0-10) Thursday afternoon in its final non-conference home game. The Bobcats look for a comeback win after dropping back-to-back games to Lamar and UTEP while Dartmouth is still looking for its first win of the season.
Senior center Jaeda Reed scored a career-high of 19 points in Monday’s setback against UTEP where the Bobcats lost 69-57.
“There are a lot of positives from this game,” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “This was one of the toughest games we were going to play during the preseason. There is a lot of things that they do very well. They also had quite a bit of time to prepare for us.”
Reed (8-9 FGS, 3-5 FT) also recorded seven rebounds, a block and a steal. Senior guard Ja’Kayla Bowie (13 PTS, 6-8 FGS, 1-1 3PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK) finished second in scoring while senior guard Kennedy Taylor earned 12 points.
Senior forward Da’Nasia Hood and junior forward Lauryn Thompson did not play against the UTEP Miners due to coach’s decision.
Texas State last faced Dartmouth on Dec. 15, 2019, their only matchup, when the ‘Cats won 61-51 at Leede Arena. The Big Green is coming off a 49-39 loss to UTSA. Sophomore guard Mia Curtis (7.3 PTS, 1.4 AST, 2.2 REB) led the Big Green in scoring against UTSA with eight points.
“It’s been a struggle for Dartmouth right now,” Antoine said. “This team [Texas State] is very hungry. There’s going to be an improvement coming off of this game. We are going to be focused. Now we have three games left until conference play and preseason is set so we can get ourselves prepared for it.”
Texas State will face Dartmouth at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+.
