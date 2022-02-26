After 26 hard fought games, the Bobcats (14-12, 9-5 Sun Belt) will look to finish out their regular season strong against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt).
Texas State’s last contest was an 84-75 win over Arkansas State. It was a strong bounce back for the ‘Cats after having their five-game win streak snapped in the game prior.
A back and forth first frame led to a half-time score of 38-37, with the Red Wolves on top. After the break, the Bobcats took control of the game with a strong 15-4 run. However, Arkansas State didn’t just go away.
The Red Wolves were able to hang around and get within striking distance of the lead late, but the ‘Cats didn’t blink, and were able to close out the contest on a 7-2 run fueled by five made free-throws and some clutch defense.
Senior forward Da’Nasia Hood, the third highest points-per-game scorer in the Sun Belt conference, continued doing what she does best by notching 25 points on the night. Hood’s scoring ability seemed to be infectious, as all five starting Bobcats found their way to double-digit points.
Little Rock is coming off of a 63-54 loss to the University of Texas at Arlington. The Trojans tried to keep pace in the first half, but went into the break down 29-25 and were unable to make up the deficit in the second frame.
These two squads previously met on Jan. 27 in what was a thrilling 69-65 triple-overtime victory for the Bobcats.
Texas State pulled out the win thanks to another monster night from Hood who scored 30 points and snagged 11 rebounds on her way to a double-double. Sophomore guard Sierra Dickson also came up big for her team by sinking the game sealing free-throws late in the third overtime period. The Bobcats hope Saturday brings similar results.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Strahan Arena here in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+.
