Texas State women’s basketball (12-11 overall, 7-4 Sun Belt) defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-6 overall, 5-4 Sun Belt) 72-71 in overtime Thursday evening to win its fourth straight.
A game where it looked like the ‘Cats could’ve pulled away early ended up going down to the wire. The Bobcats went on a 13-2 run with under 3:30 left to play in the fourth quarter. Texas State managed to come back from a 10-point deficit which was capped off by junior forward Lauryn Thompson’s overtime buzzer-beating shot.
Senior forward Da’Nasia Hood (27 PTS, 10-22 FGS, 4-9 3PTS, 3-5 FT, 10 REB, 2 AST) finished with a game-high in points and three-pointers made. Senior guard Kennedy Taylor added 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Thompson followed with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Both teams got off to a slow start. The game remained scoreless for over two minutes until the Bobcats went on a 12-0 run to take an early 16-4 lead. The Cajuns closed the quarter with back-to-back buckets, cutting the deficit to eight going into the second quarter.
Louisiana went into a full-court press and the Bobcats struggled to get initiated, only scoring a quarter low 10 points compared to the Cajuns’ 17 second quarter points. Senior forward Jaeda Reed opened up the second quarter with a layup and Louisiana answered with an 11-0 run of its own to give it a 19-18 lead five minutes into the quarter.
Hood fired back with a pull-up three-pointer and Thompson made a pair of free throws to give Texas State a four-point lead. The Cajuns outscored the Bobcats 6-3 during the final minutes of the first half leaving the ‘Cats with a one-point lead going into halftime.
Neither team let up after halftime. Baskets were continuously traded until Louisiana regained a 10-point lead after senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet led a 14-0 run with under 05:30 left in the third quarter. Taylor ended Texas State’s drought with a mid-range jumper to make the score 50-42. The ‘Cats outscored Louisiana for the rest of the quarter to pull the deficit within five.
When it seemed like the Bobcats were dead in the water, Taylor hit another three-pointer with under four minutes to play to spark another run for Texas State. Taylor and Reed followed with back-to-back baskets which cut the deficit back down to three.
It was all Texas State down the stretch in the fourth and Hood followed with a layup and a free throw to give the ‘Cats a 67-65 lead. A late foul by Reed sent freshman guard Lanay Wheaton to the free-throw line where she cashed in to tie the game at the end of regulation.
Texas State women's basketball team runs on the court after scoring a buzz beater shot during overtime in the game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) dribbles down the court between the Ragin Cajuns' defense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt senior guard Tianna Eaton (23) goes up for a three-pointer during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) dribbles through the Ragin' Cajun's defense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) celebrates on the court with her teammates after the win against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) dribbles away from defense to keep possession of the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior forward Da'nasia Hood (32) looks up to take a shot underneath the basket during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior center Jaeda Reed (55) celebrates after the Bobcats tie up the game with a free-throw in the finals seconds of the fourth quarter of the game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) talks to her teammates while playing offense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State women's basketball team runs on the court after scoring a buzz beater shot during overtime in the game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) dribbles down the court between the Ragin Cajuns' defense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State women's basketball celebrates their victory against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt senior guard Tianna Eaton (23) goes up for a three-pointer during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) dribbles through the Ragin' Cajun's defense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) celebrates on the court with her teammates after the win against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) dribbles away from defense to keep possession of the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior forward Da'nasia Hood (32) looks up to take a shot underneath the basket during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior center Jaeda Reed (55) celebrates after the Bobcats tie up the game with a free-throw in the finals seconds of the fourth quarter of the game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State redshirt junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) talks to her teammates while playing offense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior forward Da'Nasia Hood (32) takes a free-throw shot during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State women's basketball storms the court to celebrate their win against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State Bobcat Crew and fans cheer on the women's basketball team during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State junior forward Chelsea Johnson (20) hugs Boko after the win against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Texas State women's basketball team celebrates their win against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Hood drew first blood in overtime, making a mid-range jumper to put Texas State back on top. Back-to-back buckets by the Cajuns gave them a two-point lead that was cut back to one after a made free throw by sophomore guard Sierra Dickson.
The Bobcats went on to get a crucial stop on defense which led to a timeout with eight seconds remaining. After a missed three-pointer from Hood, Thompson was able to corral the rebound for a second chance opportunity which ultimately was the dagger.
Wheaton and sophomore guard Makayia Hallmon finished as the scoring leaders for the Cajuns with 17 points apiece.
The Bobcats look to continue its win streak as they’re set to host ULM at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Strahan Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.
