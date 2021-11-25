Texas State women's basketball (2-2) failed to upset Texas Tech (4-0) 83-57 on Monday night in Lubbock.
Texas Tech was in a full-court press for nearly the entire first quarter. Freshman center Khadija Faye (22 PTS, 9-9 FGS, 4-4 FT) led all scorers with seven points in the first quarter in the paint.
The ‘Cats started the game 1-8 from the field and ended the first quarter on a scoring drought.
Both teams went on scoring runs in a back and forth first quarter. Texas Tech pulled away at the end of the first quarter and led 20-1 after the first.
Texas Tech started the second quarter by making its first four field goals that created a 7-0 scoring run.
Senior center Jaeda Reed helped steady the Texas State offense in the first half which kept the game close.
On a post feed from senior guard Kennedy Taylor, senior forward D’Nasia Hood finished a layup with two defenders on her and a foul that cut Tech's lead to 36-30 with 2:12 left in the first half.
Texas State’s sophomore guard Presley Bennett made a deep three from the left wing with three seconds left in the second quarter that made it 38-33, Texas Tech leading at half.
The Bobcats were down by five despite shooting 12-37 from the field and allowing the Raiders to shoot 16-35 from the field. Texas Tech dominated the paint in the first half, which allowed it to hold a 25-18 rebounding margin over the Bobcats and had 24 points in the paint in the first half.
Through 20 minutes of play, the Raiders had a lead with the help of 20 points off the bench, 14 from Faye, and six points from freshman forward Chantae Embry. Reed and Hood both had nine points to lead all Bobcat scorers in the first half.
Neither team could find a rhythm offensively to start the third quarter leading to four straight possessions ending in turnovers.
Another scoring drought by Texas State led to a put-back layup by Texas Tech’s junior center Ella Tofaeono, putting the Raiders up 51-38 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
The dominance in the paint would continue from Texas Tech with more second-chance points on a putback layup by Embry.
Taylor would end an 8-0 Tech scoring run on a heavily contested left-handed layup.
Texas State switched from a man defense to a 2-3 zone on the final play of the third quarter which led to a missed jumper by Tech.
The Raiders built a 12-point lead after three quarters by winning the battle in the paint and collecting 14 rebounds in the third quarter as opposed to just four for the Bobcats.
With Texas State staying in the 2-3 zone defense to start the fourth quarter, freshman guard Rhyle McKinney hit a wide-open three-pointer on the left-wing as Tech overloaded the right side of the Texas State defense.
The Bobcats would once again fail to secure a rebound on defense and senior forward Taylah Thomas made a putback layup to make it 68-52 with 4:45 left in the game.
After this point, the Raiders put the finishing touches on their fourth-straight victory of the 2021-22 season.
The Bobcats struggled shooting, going 28% from the field and 26% from three in the game, while the Raiders shot 50% from the field and 44% from the three-point line.
Texas Tech was active in the paint the entire game collecting 51 total rebounds opposed to just 28 total boards for Texas State. The Raiders also outscored the Bobcats by 20 in the paint and had 25 second-chance points.
Texas State's poor shooting allowed only two scorers to reach double figures; Hood who led the team with 14 (14 PTS, 5-15 FGS, 0-4 3PTS, 4-5 FT), and Taylor who had a game-high of seven assists (10 PTS, 3-11, 0-2 3PTS, 4-6 FT, 7 AST). Reed led the Bobcats in rebounds with eight (9 PTS, 4-11 FGS, 1-2 FT, 8 REB).
Texas Tech’s stellar shooting would amass four Raiders in double figures. Faye who had a game-high of 22, Mckinney who made three three-pointers on her way to 15 points (15 PTS, 6-16 FGS, 3-5 3PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST), senior guard Lexy Hightower (13 PTS, 5-11 FGS, 3-5 3PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST) and Thomas who also had the game-high of 13 rebounds (10 PTS, 4-8 FGS, 2-3 FT, 13 REB).
The Bobcats will head home looking to bounce back against the Arlington Baptist Patriots at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Strahan Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.
