Coming off a loss against Texas Tech, Texas State (3-2) women's basketball returned home Monday night to defeat Arlington Baptist (2-5) 93-23, marking the Bobcats' highest scoring game this season.
Before the game, senior forward Da’Nasia Hood was honored after becoming the 20th 1000-point scorer in women’s basketball history on Nov. 18.
Hood's (21 PTS, 8-18 FGS, 5-6 FT, 13 REB) momentum carried throughout the night as she led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with 21 points and 13 boards and was on her way to a double-double in just 16 minutes of play.
Texas State started the game outscoring Arlington Baptist 12-0 in the paint. Hood had six rebounds in the first quarter, which contributed to Texas State leading the game 18-4 in the paint in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bobcats were up 21-11.
The ‘Cats started the second quarter on an 8-0 run, putting them up 29-11 with 6:55 left in the first half as they completely stalled the Patriots' offense.
Texas State entered the half leading the game 46-19.
The Bobcats did not make a single 3-pointer on their way to amassing a 37-point halftime lead. However, the Bobcats scored 38 of their 46 points in the paint. Arlington Baptist forced 12 Texas State turnovers and were outscored 17-5 on points off turnovers even though the Bobcats forced only nine turnovers.
Hood had a double-double within 10 minutes in the first half where she scored 17 points and 10 rebounds. Graduate guard Jo’Nah Johnson had a game-high of four assists at halftime and finished with a game-high of seven. Freshman guard Alexandra Cereceres was the Patriots' leading scorer at half with six points.
To start the second half, Texas State went on a 14-0 run, as the Bobcats switched to a 3-2 zone defense that forced turnovers and difficult shots for the Patriots. Texas State was up 63-19 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
The Bobcats allowed only four points in the third quarter as they stayed in the 3-2 defense for the whole second half. After the turnovers the Bobcats created on defense, Texas State got out and ran in transition which led to 22 fast breakpoints. The score after three quarters was 71-23.
Texas State's defense was suffocating the entire fourth quarter and left Arlington Baptist scoreless. The Bobcats ended the game 93-23.
Of the 12 athletes that received playing time for the Bobcats, 11 of them scored. Hood along with forward junior Lauryn Thompson (16 PTS, 8-13 FGS, 12 REB) and graduate guard/forward Gabby Standifer (10 PTS, 5-9 FGS, 11 REB) reached double digits in points and rebounds.
Texas State now looks to face off the Houston Baptist Huskies at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Sharp Gym in Houston.
