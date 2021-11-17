After earning its first win of the 2021-22 season at home on Sunday, Texas State women's basketball seeks to set more milestones against UTSA on Thursday.
Sunday was a historical evening for the Bobcats, marking Head Coach Zenarae Antoine's 150th win and senior guard Kennedy Taylor's 400th career assist.
Texas State women's basketball (1-1) defeated Huston Tillotson (0-1) 82-48 after a failed season comeback against Baylor where it lost 77-70.
“The takeaways from Baylor was that number one, this team's tenacity, their want to, and their ability to, shut out the noise and really focus,” Antoine said postgame on Sunday.
The Bobcats will now head to San Antonio to face familiar foe UTSA (0-2) in a non-conference game on Nov. 18. The Roadrunners lead the all-time series between the two with a record of 12-9. However, Texas State has won the last three games straight. The teams' last matchup ended in an overtime victory for the Bobcats, 74-69.
After just two games this season, Texas State is tied for 14th in the country in assists per game with an average of 22. After a season where they led the Sun Belt Conference in turnover margin with 2.95, the Bobcats average a four-turnover margin in two games.
Texas State had multiple players score in double figures last game and will look for contributions to help leading scorer, senior forward Da’Nasia Hood, who averages 16.5 points per game. Hood also leads the team in rebounds, seven per game, and steals. She had four steals in each of the first two games this season. Senior guard Kennedy Taylor leads the team in assists with 16 in two games.
Last season, UTSA forced the 5th most turnovers per game in its conference, Conference USA, with 7.7 per game, despite not winning a single game in conference play.
Graduate student guard LaPraisjah Johnson is UTSA's only player who has scored double figures in multiple games. She scored 13 points in both of UTSA’s first two games of the 2021-22 season. The second-leading scorer for the Roadrunners, junior guard Queen Ulabo, averages 9.5 points per game and is also the team's leading rebounder with eight per game.
Texas State women’s basketball will tip off against UTSA at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio. The game will air on CUSA.TV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.