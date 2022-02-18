Texas State women’s basketball (13-11 overall, 8-4 Sun Belt) will travel to North Carolina to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-10 overall, 6-3 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon in hopes to win its sixth straight.
The Mountaineers hold a 4-2 record over the Bobcats since 2017. Texas State’s only two wins come from the 2017-2018 season where it won 92-50 and 69-54.
Texas State is coming off a five-game winning streak, beating ULM in its most recent win 66-58. Senior guard Kennedy Taylor (16 PTS, 5-13 FGS, 4-7 3PTS, 2-2 FT, 8 AST, 6 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK) led the Bobcats in Saturday’s win. Senior forward Da’Nasia Hood and senior forward Jaeda Reed also added 16 and 15 points apiece.
Appalachian State broke its two-game losing streak after defeating Georgia State in overtime 84-78 on Saturday. Senior guard Michaela Porter finished with 21 points on 6-16 shooting from the field and 7-8 shooting from the free-throw line. She finished with a double-double, also recording 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Junior guard Janay Sanders finished with 20 points and sophomore guard Faith Alston and senior forward Alexia Allesch both added 15 points apiece.
Both Hood and Porter rank top 10 in the Sun Belt in scoring average. Hood, who ranks third, is averaging 17.1 points per game compared to Porter’s, who ranks seventh, 13.2 points per game.
The game will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Holmes Convocation Center. The game will air on ESPN+.
