Texas State women’s basketball (5-2) looks to continue its three-game win streak as it travels to Beaumont, Texas to face Lamar University (3-4) on Friday.
The Bobcats are coming off a big win after trampling the Texas College Steers 105-37 on Sunday. The ‘Cats 105-point performance marked the most points scored by the team under Head Coach Zenarae Antoine.
“These games are opportunities for us to work on a lot of different things,” Antoine said. “A lot of different players had the opportunity to step in and work on some things we’ve been working on and work on some things they need to get better at while also working on conditioning at the same time.”
Senior guard Tianna Eaton (21 PTS, 9-10 FGS, 2-3 3PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 AST) finished with a career-high in points and led the Bobcats in scoring. The 5-foot-10 guard did most of her damage during the final quarter, scoring 12 points on 5-5 shooting from the field.
“My teammates and coaches have been great by challenging me in practice,” Eaton said. “Running our sets from practice and having real people in front of us helped out a lot.”
Five other Bobcats finished the game with double-figure points. Sophomore guard Sierra Dickson was second in scoring, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
The Bobcats lead the all-time series between the two teams with a record of 23-10 and won two out of the three previous matchups. The teams’ last matchup ended in a 69-53 win for the ‘Cats.
The Cardinals have won two in a row after beating McNeese State University 88-76 at home. Lamar is 3-1 when hosting opponents this season while Texas State is 2-2 on the road.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Montagne Center in Beaumont. The game will air on ESPN+.
