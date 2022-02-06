Texas State women’s basketball (11-11 overall, 6-4 conference) extended its winning streak to three after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-7 overall, 2-6 conference) 64-59 on Saturday afternoon.
After winning the tipoff, Coastal Carolina went on to turn the ball over five times in the first quarter, giving the Bobcats an early opportunity to take a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Turnover struggles for the Chanticleers didn’t stop in the first quarter, however. By the end of the first half, the ball was turned over to the Bobcats 12 times. This gave the Bobcats eight points off turnovers and a 35-28 lead going into the half.
Senior guard Kennedy Taylor (12 PTS, 4-9 FGS, 1-2 FT, 5 REB, 2 AST) led the charge in the first half with seven assists and three 3-pointers. Taylor is second in career assists among Texas State women’s basketball.
Texas State was outscored in the third quarter 15-14, making the game within reach for Coastal Carolina.
A 3-pointer by junior guard Tyra Brown with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter put the Chanticleers just one more 3-pointer away from tying. However, senior guard Sierra Dickson landed two late free throws with 16 seconds left to put the game out of reach for Coastal Carolina.
“This was an excellent team game,” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “The adversity they’ve gone through and the fight that they have and the determination they have to be a better team … I think we saw that today.”
The Bobcats had seven players finish with over 20 minutes of play, including senior guard Jo’Nah Johnson. Johnson (15 PTS, 5-7 3FG, 2 AST) was Texas State’s leading scorer, draining five 3-pointers.
In total, the Bobcats finished with 27 points off the bench, making up for nontypical performances from typically high scorers.
“They can score, but they needed to play defense,” Antoine said. “This game to me was more about defense than our ability to score.”
Senior guard Da’Nasia Hood’s (7 PTS, 3-11 FGS, 1-2 FT, 7 REB, 1 AST) streak of double-digit points in conference games came to an end as the Chanticleers defense held the Bobcats leading scorer to only seven points.
Texas State now looks to play against Louisiana-Lafayette at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
