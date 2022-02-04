Texas State women's basketball (10-11) will host Coastal Carolina (12-6) Saturday afternoon in a conference home game. The Bobcats look to build on a two-game road win streak and improve to 6-4 in conference games.
Senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie became the fifth Bobcat women's basketball player to score a double-double in last Saturday's game against Arkansas State, where the Bobcats won 75-69.
"It was a tremendous effort by Ja'Kayla," Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. "I guess she understood the assignment."
Senior forward Da'Nasia Hood also led the team with four 3-pointers in the Bobcats win against Arkansas State.
Texas State last faced Coastal Carolina nearly two years ago on Feb. 6, 2020, where the Bobcats lost 69-59. Coastal Carolina is coming off back-to-back losses against Appalachian State. Senior forward Aja Blount (18.9 PTS, 1.5 AST, 9.1 REB) led the Chanticleers in points against their loss against Appalachian State with 27 points.
Only four current Bobcats have faced the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Bowie, Hood, senior center Jaeda Reed and senior guard Kennedy Taylor.
Texas State will face Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. This game will air on ESPN+.
