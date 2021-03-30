Texas State’s soccer match against the University of Texas at San Antonio has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Bobcats’ program.
The cancellation effectively ends Texas State’s season with a 4-12-1 overall record and 4-4 in the Sun Belt. Of the six matches originally scheduled for the spring, three were canceled.
This is Texas State’s second cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Bobcats will return to the field in Fall 2021.
