soccer 10/25 goal celebration

The Texas State women's soccer team embraces following their second goal of the game, bringing the score to 2-1 against the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats won 3-1 over the Warhawks.

 Michele DuPont

Texas State’s soccer match against the University of Texas at San Antonio has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Bobcats’ program.

The cancellation effectively ends Texas State’s season with a 4-12-1 overall record and 4-4 in the Sun Belt. Of the six matches originally scheduled for the spring, three were canceled. 

This is Texas State’s second cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Bobcats will return to the field in Fall 2021.

 

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.