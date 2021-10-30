Halloween weekend is finally here! Time to put on your costumes and get out on the town. Don't be caught without plans! Here is your list of things to do this weekend in and around San Marcos.
Oct. 29
Stellar Coffee Co. will host a night of Fun and Fright complete with specialty drinks, a costume contest and live music from 4-10 p.m. by various musical artists, such as Summer Rental, Dan Petra, Lina & the Petals and more.
Oct. 30
The Davenport, located at 194 S Guadalupe St. will host a Happea Vegan pop-up brunch from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday. From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. the resturant will host its Halloween party will special drink deals every hour, jello shots and a costume contest.
Frights and Sounds music festival will kick off at Ragnar's on the Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12. The festival will feature a lineup of artists such as Blevins, Stitched Up, Kairos and many more. This event is open to all ages. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. and lasts throughout the night and into the next day. Tickets will be $15 upon arrival at the venue.
From noon to 10 p.m., Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop will host Shakey Graves Imperial Stout Release Party. The brewery will release a specialty drink that has been brewed in collaboration with musical artist Shakey Graves. An open mic tribute, games and a contest will take place and offer the chance to win Shakey Graves merchandise.
Oct. 31
The Marc will feature dubstep artist Peekaboo and others performing. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show will go well into the night. Tickets are $30-35.
Half Baked Comedy at Big J's CBD will go from 6-9 p.m. General admission is $15. Comedians Joe Mcnamara, Nick Rosales, Robin Maria and others will perform.
Stonewall Warehouse will host its Halloween Extravaganza, hosted by Queen Ira Descont, starting at 11:30 p.m. Other performers will include Kendoll, Heidi and Tundra (who will also host a costume contest). Admission is free for those older than 21 and $10 for those 18+.
Remember to have fun and be safe this weekend. Be sure to check in next week for more fun things to do.
