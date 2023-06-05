Financial stress can impact how well incoming freshmen adjust and their academic performance. It is important to get acquainted with a new environment but it can also be beneficial to have a somewhat steady income.
Getting a job right away can be scary, especially in a town that for most students is brand new. However, on-campus jobs are a great option that allow students to prioritize school while also earning money.
Texas State offers a variety of on-campus jobs for students in the work-study program or for those who are just looking to earn some extra cash. Some jobs include working in residence halls, at the library or as a campus tour guide.
Ivanna Tejada, a pre-nursing sophomore, worked as a desk assistant in her residence hall for the entirety of her freshman year.
“I applied for a job on campus because I felt like it would be easier, especially just starting off as a freshman four hours away from home,” Tejada said. “I wanted to ease into it and not have to worry about starting to get used to the school and [my] surroundings.”
The Federal Work-Study program aims to provide jobs for students who have financial needs. These jobs allow students to earn money in order to alleviate financial stress related to education. According to the career services website, work-study is granted after students submit their FAFSA application and Federal Aid determines eligibility.
One major benefit of having a job on campus is that the hours are relatively flexible. The university understands that you are a student first and knows that you will most likely prioritize school over work. Because of this, supervisors will usually be more understanding of academic conflicts than they would if the job was not connected to the university. In addition, students are able to choose hours based on their class schedules.
“They know we’re college students and have a schedule so they wouldn’t schedule us to work if we had class or any other activities,” Tejada said. “And they were pretty lenient, all you have to do is communicate with them.”
The convenience of having a job on campus is arguably the most appealing aspect for many students, especially freshmen. Being able to walk from your dorm room to the front desk or being able to go straight to work from class without any hassle is something that should be taken into consideration when looking for jobs.
“My favorite thing about my job on campus was being able to build community within my own residence [hall],” Tejada said. “By the end of the year, I basically knew everyone in the hall and we would always have conversations when they walked by.”
Another benefit is working alongside students that are experiencing or have already experienced the same things as you. Having a job on campus allows you to have a space where you can feel secure with the people around you.
“I felt very safe working [at Texas State] because I was working with other college students so we were all learning our surroundings, finding our identities and growing with each other. I feel like that was a big plus,” Tejada said.
All Texas State students have access to jobs through Handshake, which is the number one site for college students to find jobs. All available positions at TXST are required to be listed on Handshake in order to ensure that each student has equal opportunity.
Texas State works to provide a work environment that is comfortable and students shouldn’t be afraid to take advantage of the resources that are given to them. The university hopes to see students succeed and getting a job on campus is a step in the right direction.
-Rhian Davis is a journalism sophomore
The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinion Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.