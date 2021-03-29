During the spring 2020 semester, Texas State distributed its first round of Bobcat Cares grants, providing $30 million in relief funds, $15 million of which was allocated to students. This past February, the university announced it would distribute additional aid to students financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To apply to receive last spring's Bobcat Cares grants, students were required to complete an online application on the university's website through the Bobcat Online Scholarship System (BOSS). While filling out the application, students were able to explain how the pandemic had impacted them financially and why they qualified to receive emergency funds.
The latest application was initiated through BOSS again. However, this time around, emergency aid was given to students based only on their 2020-2021 FAFSA filing.
For this spring's Bobcat Cares grants, which totaled around $9 million, there were two rounds of funds. However, some students were left confused about why they were denied financial aid, as reported by The University Star.
Unlike the previous Bobcat Cares application, this application did not allow students to explain the financial insecurity the pandemic had caused them. Students were asked how they wanted to receive their funds, if awarded any, and to check a box that confirmed they had experienced financial burden from the pandemic.
Because aid was given out based on the student's existing financial aid forms — not the impact the pandemic has had on their finances — the university left out a wide array of students in financial need.
A student's FAFSA does not display the financial effects the pandemic has had on her, his or their life. FAFSA does not display whether a student is able to pay their rent due to unemployment, a consequence of the ongoing pandemic. A student's FAFSA does not contain a student's medical bills that exist due to hospitalization for or treatment of COVID-19.
A student's FAFSA contains tax records, records of her, his or their untaxed home and records of their assets — none of which are directly related to COVID-19.
Understandably, Texas State wanted to distribute aid to students based on their financial needs. However, the university should have allowed students to explain their financial needs based on the pandemic. The university should have also distributed funds based on COVID-19's effects and not FAFSA alone.
Students have the right to feel upset and blindsided by the university. When the university helps its students, these conversations do not have to take place.
A few weeks after distributing the first round of emergency grants, the university distributed the second round of money. However, students who received the money in the second round were given significantly less than the students who received aid in the first round, consequently making students feel as if the university was giving them scraps.
Texas State should have provided students the space to express their struggles and demonstrate their funding needs. Students deserved the opportunity to do as much, just as they were granted in 2020.
As Texas State contemplates when it will open applications for summer and fall 2021 funding, which it has promised students, the hope is that it will learn from its shortcomings.
- Nadia Gonzales is a public relations junior
