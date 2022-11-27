Starting on Nov. 23, Texas State students will have a five-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday. The vacation begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Texas State does not offer a break between the three-day Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving. Giving students 10 straight weeks of classes and having courses on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break is unnecessary. Students are already mentally checked out due to the idea of having time away from school.
Having the entire week off for Thanksgiving would prove beneficial. This break is one of the few opportunities for students to spend time with family. In addition, having a more extended break gives out-of-state students more time to travel, allowing everyone on campus to take a breather before finals.
Over 38,000 students are currently enrolled at Texas State, and it is clear that not everyone will have the opportunity to see family often. Maintaining relationships with family while in college is one of the most important things for students and faculty, but it can be difficult when they're hundreds of miles away, which isn't just valid for out-of-state students since Texas is the second largest by land mass.
Having a familial support system is essential. According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, support from one's family can be crucial in maintaining good health, which is why being away from them for long periods can be detrimental to mental and physical health.
Texas State can feel small after spending consecutive weeks on campus, which is why it can be essential to prioritize time away. Though students will have the opportunity to see family over winter break, Thanksgiving provides additional time with loved ones.
According to College Factual, 1.77% of Texas State students are from out-of-state. While this may not seem significant, these students should still have a say when discussing the short break. In-state students can travel out of state as well.
Traveling is an incredibly demanding process. Travel anxiety includes the stress of planning. Since Thanksgiving break is so short, it can be challenging for students to plan flights or other modes of transportation. Students may decide to skip the process altogether and miss spending the holiday with family.
Extending Thanksgiving break would alleviate copious amounts of anxiety for out-of-state students, allowing them more time to travel home and get back to school on time.
Students are starting to prepare for final exams. As previously mentioned, Texas State only offers a few breaks throughout the first semester, which can lead to burnout.
College burnout is extreme fatigue and a decline in academic performance due to prolonged levels of unnecessary stress. It can often take time to determine whether or not one is experiencing burnout. Still, some symptoms may include losing interest in social activities, becoming increasingly irritable and having trouble meeting deadlines.
In April 2021, a study showed that 71% of college students faced symptoms of burnout. During finals season, burnout makes it hard to find the motivation to study or adequately prepare for exams.
Devin Dorado, an English junior, has dealt with burnout throughout college. Because of this, he often finds it burdensome to complete work.
"When it comes to burnout, you literally have this feeling that you don't want to do anything," Dorado said. "You know for a fact that you need to do it but you don't have the energy, motivation or drive to do it because everything is so overwhelming."
Finals begin on Dec. 2, just one short week after Thanksgiving break. While the holiday is nice, students deserve more of a break. Unfortunately, the classes on Monday and Tuesday don't allow for this. Instead, they pile on top of their worries.
Though Thanksgiving break is shorter than some would like, there are only two weeks between it and winter break. After finals, students will have five weeks to reset before the spring semester begins.
Despite this, an extended Thanksgiving break would benefit students and faculty.
- Rhian Davis is a journalism freshman
