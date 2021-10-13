In comparison to local elections, presidential elections have a larger voter
In comparison to local elections, presidential elections have a larger voter turnout. Media coverage and society in general urging everyone around them to "go vote" during presidential elections is an act that needs to be echoed during local elections too.
This isn't to say presidential elections lack significance - I mean we're voting for the president of the U.S. We've also seen the impact that can come from presidential election results. However, the changes that most impact our day-to-day lives are often closer to our backyards than the White House.
Local elected officials are the ones who organize the local laws, policies and budgets that govern the counties and cities we live in. Despite their significant impact on communities, voter turnout in local elections is scarce. For the November 2020 general election, Hays County broke record voter turnout with71.58% of registered voters voting. Yet, in the May 2021 general election, only6.20% of registers voters voted.
Both the November 2020 and May 2021 elections included local candidates on the ballot, yet the strong disparities of voter turnout is worrisome.
Additionally, according to a 2018 Reuters/Ipsos poll, 34% of Republican voters and 32.5% of Democratic voters reported not knowing the names of their party's congressional candidates in their respective districts. This lack of knowledge reveals that local officials are elected without people knowing much about them or what they stand for.
The need for change and growth can only be done through actually learning about those who are running and considering the actions of the officials already in their positions. You should vote for someone that you full-heartedly believe would benefit you in the long run and will represent your values.
While there's no guarantee that someone we elect will honor their promises made in their election campaigns, it's our responsibilities to research each local candidate and decide whether they are a good fit for our communities. Without carefully thinking about who's name we check on our ballots, we could elect someone like Gov. Greg Abbott who has issued numerous bills and executive orders that are extreme and inhumane.
In September, he made it illegal for people to have an abortion past six weeksof conception. He also banned government funded institutions, like public schools, from enforcing their own mask mandates. Just on Oct. 10, he issued an executive order prohibiting private businesses from mandating vaccinations for employees or customers.
Additionally, Abbott abandoned millions of Texans during Winter Storm Uri and wrongfully accused wind turbines as the reason behind the freeze.
"Governor Greg Abbott has shown how little he truly cares for Texans during the freeze, and all of these newly passed laws just cements how we need to vote him out of office," said Precious Fowobaje, a psychology sophomore. "He's allowing controversial laws to be passed and it seems that only bad will come from it. So, I feel that we, as the new generation should go out and vote him and everyone that doesn't have our best interest in mind out of office."
Ted Cruz also left Texans to fend for themselves during the storm, when he dipped off to Cancun. It's embarrassing to live in a state when both the senator and governor ignore the sufferings of those reaping the consequences of their failed leadership.
Our state gubernatorial election is approaching on Nov. 8, 2022. This is the perfect time where we can show our impact and come together to vote for individuals that will support us.
The local and state candidates that we vote for are the ones doing the lawmaking and decision-making. Early voting for the November constitutional amendment election begins Oct. 18 and Election Day is Nov. 2.
Constitutional amendments to be voted on can be viewed at https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/. Candidates running for San Marcos City Council are Mark Gleason and Zachariah Sambrano for Place 5, along with Jude Prather and Mark Rockeymoore for Place 6.
Election Day and early voting locations for the constitutional amendment election include locations such as the Hays County Government Center, Dunbar Center and Texas State University's LBJ Student Center. The full list of county-wide voting location sites are available at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/26045/.
The need for change and growth can only be done by actually learning about those who are running, engaging in local politics and getting out to vote.
- Jacklynn Broussard is a journalism sophomore
