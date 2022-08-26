The start of a new semester brings the challenges associated with moving in, syllabus week and the overwhelming workload to come. Meeting new professors, purchasing textbooks, reading through class materials and adjusting back to the academic schedule can be challenging.
Multiple assigned readings, study sessions, weekly quizzes and tests can become highly overwhelming for students. It can become challenging to keep up one’s spirits and remain inspired to succeed. Staying motivated while pursuing a college degree is difficult due to the impact of teachers on the verge of quitting, nerves associated with the beginning of a new semester and personal hardships in one’s life.
Students are not the only ones struggling with keeping their spirits high in the upcoming semester. While many students are losing their motivation to succeed in school, many teachers in Texas are considering leaving their occupations. A Texas State Teacher Association (TSTA) survey showed that 70% of teachers had considered quitting based on recent political attacks, inadequate pay and overall negative feelings toward the state. It is essential to realize the impact this could have upon students and their motivation to succeed in college. Without proper teacher guidance and structure, students could be left uninspired and unmotivated.
The relationship between each professor’s teaching method and student efforts are very closely related. Studies show that high levels of motivation in the classroom will increase the student’s cognitive processes and overall performances. With the current issues teachers face inhibiting their morale, it can become difficult to keep the students inspired. Motivation can become much more of a challenge when students are left without proper guidance from inspiring figures. The TSTA issue poses a threat to the entire school board and the students attending.
The beginning of a new semester can be extremely challenging for students. They can quickly become overwhelmed with class schedules, multiple syllabi and overbearing workloads. With these different factors, it can become easy for students to lose motivation throughout their college experience. A study revealed that 79% of college students claimed that remaining motivated throughout school was a huge issue. To keep oneself motivated, it is important to prioritize self-care and focus on setting realistic goals and expectations. Realistic goals can help increase one’s self-worth by creating achievable obstacles that result in positive outcomes. Practicing self-care throughout a student’s college experience has been shown to help balance stress and ensure overall wellness.
While it may be intimidating to process the busy class schedules every semester, it is crucial to recognize that it is common to lose motivation in schooling, and we should not expect to remain productive constantly. In addition, individuals with mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, may often experience a lack of motivation. It is crucial to understand the impact of mental health on our everyday lives and our ability to remain motivated despite the challenges that may arise.
Joining an organization or group at Texas State is a great option to find resources to keep oneself motivated. Finding a group to connect with and being a part of a team is proven to bring people together and find support.
Texas State’s Counseling Center offers group therapy sessions, such as Mind Over Matter: Mindfulness Essentials, to help students find a group support system. Understanding the impact of mental illness on students is crucial when addressing the issue of individuals lacking motivation.
I have found that making to-do lists, setting weekly goals and concentrating on a specific task have helped keep up my motivation levels. Instead of stressing over the little things, focusing on the bigger picture and celebrating the more minor victories has helped tremendously.
While it is unrealistic to constantly expect students to stay motivated, taking the essential steps to address the issue is extremely important. Helping students stay motivated is possible with the help of inspiring leaders, support groups and self-care practices.
- Kadence Cobb is a journalism freshman
