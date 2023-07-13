Live music is a large part of what makes living in Texas so enjoyable. With events like Austin City Limits and the SXSW music festival, it’s hard for music lovers in the San Marcos area to get bored. Live music has a great history, and part of that history can be found in San Marcos and in other areas around the hill country.
Cheatham Street Warehouse, first opened in 1974, is just over a mile away from Texas State University. Songwriter Jim Finlay and newspaper columnist Jim Cunningham leased the property and set out to transform the once rundown grocery warehouse into something remarkable: a dance hall.
The hall has since been home to incredible and well-known names, such as George Strait, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Randy Rogers. After Finlay passed in 2015, Rogers purchased the hall and has since been able to keep the dream alive.
Gruene Hall is the oldest dance hall in Texas and is another amazing spot for live music that isn’t too far from campus. The hall was built in 1878 and was originally intended to host weekly dances, though it is now known for being a host to performances from artists such as Willie Nelson and Arlo Guthrie. The hall now has live music every single day, including shows that are completely free.
Music is an incredible thing that has the power to bring people closer together. San Marcos and other surrounding areas have a plethora of local talent just waiting to be heard. Supporting live music and small artists is incredibly important.
Listening to local artists is a great way to get involved in a community that may be new to you. While it is fun to go to huge concerts put on by globally known artists, the experience of discovering a small band right where you live is a feeling that can’t be topped. Supporting these artists while they’re still relatively unknown helps them get their feet on the ground and it aids in growing the local music scene.
Local shows are usually cheaper than large concerts, which can benefit college students who are trying to have fun while saving money. In addition, live music was proven to be a stress reliever in a study that showed a drop in cortisol, the “stress hormone.”
Going out and listening to live music is a great way to kill time and hang out with friends or meet new ones. If you find yourself questioning what to do this summer or throughout the school year, find a show to attend because it might end up being your new favorite hobby.
-Rhian Davis is a journalism sophomore
The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinion Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.