The first year of college is a time filled with amazing memories, but it can also contain plenty of fear. However, it is important to conquer that fear in order to seek out the abundant resources that will guide you through one of the most daunting tasks: class registration.
Utilizing academic advisers and career services will enable freshman students to feel less anxiety about their choices and the registration process as a whole.
According to a survey by Medium of over 3,000 students across the United States, the number one fear among high school students entering college is choosing the wrong major. It is common to feel anxious about choosing a major and the classes to fulfill it, but it is important for incoming freshmen to know that it is normal to not know exactly what to do, and there are academic advisers who are eager to provide assistance.
Academic advisers are counselors that help students choose a major as well as a degree plan that will ensure the student graduates on time. Advisers inform students about required curriculum as well as credits that need to be obtained every year, so it is important to seek out advisers when clarification is needed during the registration process.
At Texas State, there are advisers within each college, but there are also exploratory advisers who help new students looking to explore different majors, as well as registration strategies for when the time comes to enroll in classes independently.
Academic advisers are available to first-year students during New Student Orientation (NSO), but the meeting is short and focuses on only the first semester. It is important to continue meeting with an adviser every semester when class registration renews.
Emily Quartz, a psychology sophomore, explained why it is important to pursue further advising instead of relying solely on the short NSO advising session.
“I ended up taking a class that I got credit for in high school and then it took me three different advising appointments to get the issue sorted out,” Quartz said. “The Liberal Arts adviser was extremely helpful in helping me plan the rest of my academic career at Texas State.”
Making an effort to meet with a specific college adviser can be important because they specialize in the degree plan the student is interested in and they can provide specific information about the classes needed for that degree and how to register for them.
For new students who are unsure about the major they are choosing and what career they would like to have, registration can be stressful. It is a time when concrete decisions are made in order to progress down a specific academic or career track, and this can induce anxiety.
However, there is a resource that, if utilized before registration, could help alleviate those anxieties. Career Services, located on the fifth floor in LBJ, exists to help students prepare for the future by providing career counseling, career fairs and many other services that will help give students a better idea of what they would like to pursue.
Reaching out to academic advisers and Career Services is an action that can greatly reduce the stress around registering for new classes as a first-year student. Take the time to explore possible majors, minors and career paths; the most important thing to remember is there is nothing to be afraid of.
-Faith Fabian is an English sophomore
