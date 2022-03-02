Adams' son brings new meaning of 'family' to Bobcat basketball

The day that Shelby Adams’ son, Jace, was born, his life changed forever.
“He’s a blessing, he’s a blessing for sure,” said Adams, senior guard for Texas State men's basketball. “When he was born I started looking at life, in general, just differently … he’s been a great impact on my life.”
From that moment forward, Adams realized having a son is a big responsibility and the task of a father isn't easy. The past life Adams had where he spent his free time going out with teammates and friends all changed with Jace.
“Just knowing that you have somebody there that’s counting on you to be there for him –– to nurture them, take care of them, feed them, clothe them,” Adams said. “I really prioritize my life. If I wanted to go out and party … what’s really more important? Going out and partying or being with [Jace] … or doing better in the classroom?”
Adams isn’t the only person who’s noticed a change in him since Jace arrived. His teammates, especially Adams’ roommate, senior guard Mason Harrell, said Adams’ priorities have shifted as he now spends more time playing video games at home rather than going out.
“Just seeing Shel be a father is big time and I’m really proud of him,” Harrell said. “He’s definitely playing a lot more FIFA and 2K with me. His priorities are for sure changed and he’s staying on top of things.”
Jace brings an insurmountable light to the Bobcat basketball team. Head Coach Terrance Johnson welcomes every second of Jace’s presence, knowing that the culture of the team is built on family.
“We all need to be responsible for the other’s happiness … maturation,” Johnson said. “What affects one affects us all. We need to be cheerful as far as what happens for someone and be excited about the steps that they’re taking every day to get better.”
Despite not being a father himself, Johnson knows being around the team will form core memories for Jace as he's been able to grow up alongside his dad and gets to see him play the sport he loves with teammates that mean so much to him.
Having Jace around has also brought a sense of joy and playfulness into the Bobcat locker room. Harrell said he enjoys seeing Jace after games and practices because he’s always laughing and running around even when Johnson is talking to his team.
“He’s definitely got an impact on the team,” Harrell said. “He’s always cheering the mood up, and it’s always good to see him.”
During postgame press conferences, Jace seems to light up the room as he tries to steal the microphone from his dad and chat with the media and, of course, is sassy toward Bobcat senior forward Isiah Small.
The Bobcats aren’t just a team to Jace, they’re his family. He loves spending time in Strahan Arena with his 15 “Bobcat uncles” who are always trying to make him happy. But Adams thinks the team loves it just as much as Jace does.
“Anytime he comes around, everybody has high spirits,” Adams said. “Everybody is trying to interact with him, play basketball with him, feed him, joke around with him, dance with him. We’ll put music on in the locker room, he’ll start dancing, and everybody will start dancing around him. He loves it.”
For Harrell, Jace has even become family. As roommates, Harrell and Adams spend a lot of time with each other, and of course with Jace. This past year, they even all spent Christmas together.
“It’s awesome,” Harrell said. “They’re family … it’s always fun having him here, he always makes the energy better if you had a long day at practice or anything.”
Family, what the Bobcats are built on, always comes first.
Last month, Adams made plans to marry his girlfriend, Mia, on a Friday afternoon, during the same time the team practices. While Johnson postponed practice for the wedding, Adams had to head to the basketball court immediately after getting married.
“It’s not your normal routine,” Adams said. “But it’s the life of a student-athlete.”
Johnson knows if he wants to help his players, including Adams, grow into better men, he can’t put basketball over fatherhood or the responsibilities of a student and that’s why he wants Jace around the team and his father.
As Jace watches from the sidelines, he's witnessing his father live out his dream of being a star-student athlete. Throughout his time with Texas State, Adams has helped the team earn two Sun Belt Regular-Season Conference Championship titles and looks to finish off strong at the 2022 Sun Belt Men's Basketball Championship Tournament this upcoming weekend.
While the life of a student, athlete and father isn't easy, Adams and his Bobcat family are committed to taking on the challenge not only for themselves but for their team, families, and now, Jace.
