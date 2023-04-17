On April 10, Texas State Athletics announced that $1 million was donated to expand Bobcat Ballpark.
Tyler Sibley, a Texas State alumnus and former All-American baseball player, is donating the leadoff gift. It is part of a proposed $8 million privately funded expansion of Bobcat Ballpark.
“Even after his amazing career at Texas State, Tyler continues to set records and make an impact on our university,” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in a press release. “He is once again leading the way by making the first gift to expand Bobcat Ballpark and most importantly, improving the student-athlete experience.”
The expansion project will add a new indoor-state of the art player development complex to Bobcat Ballpark.
Some of the features the complex will house are a locker room and gameday lounge for the baseball and softball teams, new box offices, an increased number of stadium seating and field boxes, an indoor hospitality lounge with a deck overlooking left field, three full-sized indoor batting cages, a fully air-conditioned pitching laboratory and new player development performance technology.
The complex will also be enhanced by graphics featuring notable former players, conference championships, postseason appearances, All-Americans and other awards and achievements the Texas State baseball program has achieved over the years.
Sibley, a four-time Texas State baseball letter winner, has remained active within the university’s athletic department, serving as the President of the Texas State Athletics “T” Association and currently sits on its Board of Directors.
“Tyler exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete here at Texas State,” Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell said in a press release. “This is an extraordinary gift that builds on the momentum generated by Coach Trout and his teams from past seasons... This gift will help make the years ahead even better for the Bobcats.”
This generous donation by Sibley makes him the youngest member in Texas State history to join the Texas State Heroes, a group of 75 individuals, companies and foundations that have donated $1 million or more to Texas State.
“Becoming a Texas State Bobcat was truly where my journey began as a baseball player, a business professional and a person,” Sibley said in a press release. “My hope is that this gift will encourage other donors and alums to get involved in our pursuit for Bobcat baseball excellence and to step up and give back to a place that has given us all so much.”
To read the full press release, visit the Texas State Athletics website.
