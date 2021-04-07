Texas State baseball (13-17 overall, 3-6 Sun Belt) will continue its road stretch as it travels to face the Troy University Trojans (13-14 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt) in a three-game series.
Troy leads the all-time series against Texas State 12-6. The ‘Cats are 1-7 when playing away this season and are 0-6 when visiting the Trojans.
The Bobcats are coming off a 7-4 win against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley while Troy has suffered a four-game losing skid.
Texas State junior infielder Justin Thompson has a .353 batting average and leads the team in hits (41) and RBI (28). Sophomore infielder Jose Gonzalez has a .326 average and leads the team in slugging percentage (.629), doubles (nine) and triples (three). Both players tied for the team-high 18 run and four homers.
On the mound, Texas State is ranked ninth in the Sun Belt in earned run average (5.50), tenth in total earned runs (159) and sixth in opponent batting average (.260).
As for Troy, the leading players in hits for the Trojans are senior infielder Drew Frederic (38) and sophomore outfielder Logan Cerny (31).
Frederic has a team-best .355 batting average, with 12 RBI, 21 hits, four home runs and a .542 slugging average. Cerny follows with a .348 batting average and leads Troy with 31 RBI, 25 hits, 11 home runs and a .820 slugging average.
Troy's bullpen is sixth in the conference in earned run average (4.80), tied for fifth in total earned runs and eighth in opponent batting average (.265).
The matchup will start at 6 p.m. on April 9, 4 p.m. on April 10 and 11 a.m. on April 11 at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama. The series will be streamed on ESPN+.
