Texas State baseball (21-28 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) is set to face off against the Georgia State University Panthers (12-35 overall, 7-11 Sun Belt) in its last home series of the season May 14-16.
Texas State leads the all-time series against Georgia State 13-5. The Bobcats have a 14-12 home record this season and are 8-4 when hosting the Panthers.
Texas State is coming off a 2-1 series win against the University of South Alabama while Georgia State dropped its last game against Mercer University 7-4. The Panthers' last series was a 2-1 defeat to Coastal Carolina University from April 30-May 2.
The ‘Cats are led by junior infielder Justin Thompson who is tied for third in the Sun Belt in hits (58) and sports team-highs in batting average (.307) and RBI (35).
Senior infielder Cole Coffey has a .253 batting average and is tied for seventh in homers (eight) and is sixth in slugging percentage (.556). Senior outfielder Will Hollis is second on the team in hits (43).
For the Panthers, sophomore outfielder Josh Smith leads the team in both batting average (.305), slugging percentage (.477) and scores second in homers (six).
Freshman infielder Will Mize has a .285 batting average, leads the team in hits (51) and is third in RBI (21). Junior infielder Griffin Cheney has a .276 batting average, leads the team in runs scored (32) and is second in hits (48).
The matchup will start at 6 p.m. on May 14 and follow at 2:30 p.m. on May 15. It will finish at 12 p.m. on May 16. All three games will be played at the Bobcat Ballpark and games two and three will air on ESPN+.
