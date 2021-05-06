Texas State baseball (19-27 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) is set to host the University of South Alabama Jaguars (25-15 overall, 12-6 Sun Belt) in a three-game series from May 7-9.
South Alabama will arrive in San Marcos with the No. 1 record in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division while Texas State is down at No. 4 in the West Division.
After a 2-1 series win against the University of Louisiana from April 30 to May 2, the Bobcats suffered a 4-1 loss to the No. 5 University of Texas on May 4.
On the flip side, the Jaguars went through a 2-1 series loss to Georgia Southern University ending their nine-game win streak.
Leading the Bobcats at the plate is junior infielder Justin Thompson. He leads the team in batting average (.315), hits (56), runs (25) and RBI (33). Senior infielder Cole Coffey leads the squad with eight home runs and a .584 slugging percentage. He is also second in RBI (23).
On the mound, the Bobcats are ninth in the Sun Belt in both earned run average (5.21) and opponent batting average (.266).
For the Jaguars, junior outfielder Ethan Wilson is tied for fifth in the conference in batting average (.333), sixth in slugging percentage (.546) and fourth in on-base percentage (.444).
Senior outfielder Michael Sandle is tied for fourth in runs (34), fourth in stolen bases (12) and tied for sixth in RBI (34).
The games are set to start at 6 p.m. on May 7, 2:30 p.m. on May 8 and 11 a.m. on May 9. All three games will be at Bobcat Field and game three will air on ESPN+.
