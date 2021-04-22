Texas State baseball (15-23 overall, 5-7 Sun Belt) is set to face the Arkansas State University Red Wolves (10-20 overall, 5-7 Sun Belt) in a three-game series from April 23-25.
The Bobcats are going into the matchup with hopes of ending their six-game losing streak. The team’s most recent defeat was a 5-1 blowout at the hands of the No. 3 University of Texas on April 20.
The Red Wolves are also having a similarly disappointing season as they have lost four of their last five games. In the team’s latest outing, they suffered a 5-3 loss to the University of Central Arkansas.
Texas State junior infielder Justin Thompson is tied for third in the Sun Belt in RBI (32) and tied for fourth in hits (45). He has a .308 batting average and also leads the team in runs (21) and homers (five).
Sophomore infielder/outfielder Jose Gonzalez is tied for second in the conference in doubles (13) and tied for first in triples (three). This season, he is hitting at a .289 batting average and is second on the team in hits (35), runs (19), RBI (15) and home runs (four).
The Bobcats, as a team, are seventh in batting average (.252), fifth in runs (185) and fourth in hits (316) and RBI (165). They have the fourth-worst earned run average (5.29) in the Sun Belt.
For Arkansas State, senior outfielder Duncan Tyler is tied in the conference for third in RBI (32) and fourth in runs (29). He is hitting at a .316 batting average and also leads the team in hits (37), doubles (eight) and home runs (six).
The Red Wolves are tied for fifth in batting average (.255), sixth in runs (173), 10th in hits (259), tied for eighth in home runs (28) and 11th in RBI (153). The team’s bullpen has the conference’s worst earned run average (8.41).
The first pitch will be thrown at 6 p.m. on April 23, 2:30 p.m. on April 24 and 11 a.m. on April 25 at Bobcat Ballpark. The first game of the series will air on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.