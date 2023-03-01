Texas State baseball (4-1) lost its first game of the season in the second game of the series against Oral Roberts University (5-2) on Saturday.
The Bobcats started off strong in the first inning with a 1-0 lead after a home run from senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez, his third of the season.
The Golden Eagles came back with a home run of their own in the top of the second to pull ahead of Texas State 2-1. In the top of fourth inning, ORU scored three runs due to two Texas State errors.
Texas State had four errors total in the game compared to ORU's zero.
"It's game five, so we got a long ways to go," head coach Steven Trout said. "[We have] a lot to learn from, and so hopefully we'll learn from it and be better tomorrow."
Sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandez went to the plate and hit a two-run home run to left field for Texas State, lessening the ORU lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
ORU defeated Texas State for its first loss of the season after scoring two more runs, one in the seventh inning and one in the ninth. The Eagles had a total of 10 hits while the Bobcats only had two to go along with 11 strikeouts.
"[ORU] won every facet of the game... they pitched it better, they played better defense and they swung [the bat] better," Trout said. "Anytime you lose two of those three it's hard to win. When you lose all three it's impossible to win."
