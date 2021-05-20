Texas State baseball (21-31 overall, 9-12 Sun Belt) will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-23 overall, 6-12 Sun Belt) in its final series of the season, from May 20-22.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams since May 23, 2019; the matchup history favors the Chants 5-2.
The Bobcats crawl into the matchup on a four-game losing streak after suffering a series sweep against Georgia State University from May 14-16. The Chants, however, after losing their weekend series to South Alabama University 2-1, came back with a bite to beat Wake Forest University 14-9 on May 18.
This will be the Bobcats' sixth away series of the season, and they are 5-14 on the road this year.
Texas State junior infielder Justin Thompson leads the team in batting average (.299), RBI (36) and ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in hits (59). Thompson also has 27 runs and five home runs on the season.
Junior infielder Dalton Shuffield is second on the team in batting average (.284), second in runs (29), second in doubles (11), fourth in hits (42) and fourth in RBI (22).
Senior infielder Cole Coffey sports a .236 batting average, ties for seventh in the Sun Belt in home runs (nine) and is sixth in slugging percentage (.536).
Senior pitcher Zachary Leigh is expected to start on May 20, while sophomore pitcher Zeke Wood will take the mound on May 21. Leigh has a 4-6 record, a 5.24 earned run average and a team-high of 77 strikeouts. Wood is 3-5 on the year, with a 4.45 earned run average and ranks second in strikeouts (51).
For the Chants, junior outfielder Parker Chavers leads the team in batting average (.309) and hits (54), along with 25 runs and 30 RBI.
Sophomore infielder Eric Brown has a .276 batting average with team-highs in RBI (35), doubles (12) and slugging percentage (.500). Brown also has 34 runs and 47 hits on the season.
The series will begin at 5 p.m. on May 20, followed by game two at 5 p.m. on May 21. The series will finish off at 1 p.m. on May 22. All three contests will be held at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina and air on ESPN+.
