On Friday, June 30 it was announced that the Texas State baseball team was one of six teams chosen to participate in the 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic.
The tournament will take place March 1-3 at Minute Maid Park home of the defending World Series champions Houston Astros.
Along with Texas State the University of Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette University, Louisiana State University, the University of Texas and Vanderbilt University are the other teams that were invited to the tournament.
Formerly known as the Shriner’s College Classic this marks Texas State's third appearance in the event.
The Bobcats previously played in the tournament during the 2019 and 2021 seasons respectively. Texas State’s overall record in the Astros Foundation Classic is 3-3, with six players being named to the All-Tournament team.
Texas State will play in the tournament’s opening game against Houston at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1.
Texas State’s second game will be on Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m. against I-35 rival the University of Texas. The Bobcats have defeated the Longhorns in two out of their last three meetings.
Texas State will finish the tournament on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. in a matchup against the reigning NCAA champions LSU. This will be the first time Texas State has played against the defending champions since the 2017 season when it faced Coastal Carolina University.
This will be just the second time in program history in which Texas State has met LSU. The first meeting came during the 2004 season resulting in a series sweep in favor of the Tigers.
Information regarding the tournament's broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.
