Texas State baseball (11-15 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt) will play its in-conference rival the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks (10-14 overall, 1-2 Sun Belt) in a three-game series.
Texas State leads the all-time series against UTA 44-22. The last time the Bobcats faced the Mavericks, another three-game series had UTA go up for the first game against the ‘Cats but saw Texas State eventually come back and win a doubleheader as the series.
The Bobcats are coming off a 4-2 loss at Baylor University and are looking for a fresh start against the Mavericks this week. The ‘Cats are 9-6 at home this season and are 20-7 when hosting the Mavericks.
UTA is coming off of a 5-3 loss at home against Texas Christian University on March 30. Their last series was 2-2 split against the University of Houston.
For the Bobcats they will look to their lead hitter junior infielder Justin Thompson who is tied for 13th in the nation and second in the Sun Belt in hits (36). He is also second in the conference in RBI (26).
Senior infielder Cole Coffey and senior outfielder Will Hillis lead the team with four home runs. Hollis and senior Jaxon Williams lead the team with 12 hits each.
To go into the series the Bobcats have their consistent rotation of senior pitcher Zachary Leigh, freshman pitcher Cameron Bush and graduate pitcher Garrett Herrmann at the mound.
Texas State will have to look out for junior infielder Boone Montgomery who is batting at a .325 average. He leads the Mavs with 26 hits, seven doubles, a .563 slugging percentage and a .432% on-base percentage.
Senior infielder/outfielder Dylan Paul leads the team with 19 RBI’s and has 13 runs this season, while senior outfielder Connor Aube enters the series with 14 runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases in six attempts.
The Mavs' rotation will consist of junior pitcher Carlos Tavera, junior pitcher Kody Bullard, junior pitcher David Moffat.
The matchup will start at 6 p.m. on April 1-2 and 1 p.m. on April 3. Game one will be broadcast on KTSW 89.9 and games two and three will be streamed on ESPN+.
