Texas State baseball (17-25 overall, 7-8 Sun Belt) will play its in-conference rival the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (22-18 overall, 8-7 Sun Belt) in a three-game series April 30-May 2.
This will be the first time both teams have faced each other since April 28, 2019, with the 2020 series canceled due to COVID-19. The Ragin’ Cajuns lead the Bobcats 15-18 all-time, but the Bobcats have won the last six matchups.
The Bobcats are coming off a 4-0 loss at Texas A&M University which brought them to a 3-11 away record. Louisiana suffered a 7-6 defeat at home against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The ‘Cats are led by junior infielder Justin Thompson who is fourth in Sun Belt in hits (50), tied for fourth RBI (33) and tied for 14th in batting average (.313).
Senior infielder Cole Coffey and senior outfielder Will Hollis are tied with 17 RBI. Coffey leads the team with seven home runs while Thompson and Hollis each have five. Hollis is third on the team in hits (34).
The Cajuns are led by junior utility Ben Fitzgerald who is ranked 10th in the conference batting average (.321) and tied for third in homers (11). He leads the team in RBI (23) and slugging percentage (.687).
Junior infielder Brett Borgogno is second on the team with a .317 batting average. Sophomore outfielder Tyler Robertson is tied for 10th in hits (44).
The matchup will start at 6 p.m. on April 30, followed by 4 p.m. on May 1 and finish at 1 p.m. on May 2. All three contests will be played at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. Game one will air on ESPN+.
