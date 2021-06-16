Texas State junior guard Mason Harrell (12) cuts down his piece of the net while on Facetime with head coach Terrance Johnson after winning the Sun Belt Conference title, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State freshman pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) winds up to pitch to the player at bat during the game against Houston Baptist, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats won 4-2.
The spring semester and sports season have officially ended. As advancements were made in COVID-19 treatment, Bobcat fans returned to their seats in the stands while Texas State Athletics made strides on the playing field.
Similar to the fall semester, most of Texas State's spring sports managed to function with limited cancellations. For most games, photographers and reporters, like myself, continued to face limitations on where we could capture the moments of the games. However, there was a sense of normalcy when shooting for certain sports, such as softball and baseball.
When out on the field, I am not only looking to capture the action of each play but for shots that showcase the team's dynamic; I love to find the moments when the team connects with one other. This year, COVID-19 has required me to shoot in new ways and has expanded my knowledge of finding angles that capture a player's unique form.
Basketball - Men’s
Texas State men’s basketball finished 18-7 overall, 12-3 in the Sun Belt and won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title. One of my favorite Texas State sports moments in all my years at The University Star was watching the team cut down the net in Strahan Arena after securing the title.
Strahan operated at 25% capacity for the season and required attendees to wear masks at all times. I shot photos from the upper-level stands for the majority of the games. Only one photographer per game was allowed on the court, and even then, that photographer was distanced from the court and benches.
Despite my changed vantage point, shooting from higher up allowed me to get a new perspective on the game as I taught myself new ways to get the typical shots. Last season I captured moments directly under the basket and got close-up shots. This spring, however, I worked with more of a wide shot. With these restrictions, I constantly moved around the arena to get the various angles of the game.
Texas State junior guard Mason Harrell (12) addresses the crowd and pumps up the team for their next games after winning the Sun Belt Conference title, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State junior guard Caleb Asberry (2) and senior forward Isiah Small (1) cheer after a coll in favor of the Bobcats was made during the game against UTA, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 79-68.
Texas State junior guard Caleb Asberry (2) listens to head coach Terrance Johnson during a timeout in the game against Our Lady of the Lake University, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 61-58.
The Bobcats post with the Sun Belt Conference Championship banner after beating ULM, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 58-49.
Texas State junior guard Caleb Asberry (2) scans the court for an opening in the ULM defense, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 61-57.
Texas State senior guard Shelby Adams (4) shoots the basketball over ULM defenders, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 61-57.
Texas State senior forward Quentin Scott (14) pushes past a Maverick defender in order to get in scoring position, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 79-68.
Texas State freshman forward Nate Martin (11) holds the ball back from a ULM defender, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 61-57.
Near the end of the season, men’s basketball Head Coach Terrence Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to coach in person for the final two weeks of the regular season. Despite this, the team persevered. Johnson stayed involved with the team's progress through constant FaceTime calls, he even celebrated the conference title against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on the phone with his team.
In a moment that gained national attention from outlets like ESPN, Johnson drove to the arena after the game to celebrate with his players from inside his vehicle.
Texas State interim head coach Terrence Johnson couldn’t be on the sidelines due to COVID protocols.When his team won the Sun Belt title, he had to roll up and surprise them 🙌(via @TXStateMBB) pic.twitter.com/Ky1vBmiAx1
Also in Strahan this spring was the women’s basketball team. The Bobcats finished 11-11 overall, and they advanced to the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament. However, the team suffered a slightly shortened season, with four canceled games due to COVID-19 protocols and Winter Storm Uri.
With the same photographer restrictions as in men’s basketball, I positioned myself facing the bench with the women's team; their enthusiastic celebrations made for eye-catching photos.
Bobcat players and staff celebrate after taking the lead over the University of Texas Arlington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 66-45.
Texas State senior guard Avionna Alexander (1) high fives her teammates as she is announced as a starter for the game against the University of Louisiana Monroe, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 64-50.
Texas State junior forward Da'Nasia Hood (32) shoots the basketball over defenders during the game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 67-41.
Texas State junior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) looks around UTA defenders to find an open teammate to pass the ball to, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 66-45.
Texas State graduate guard/forward Gabby Standifer shoots over Louisiana defenders, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 64-50.
Texas State junior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) pushes past a Warhawk defender to get an open shot, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 64-50.
Texas State junior forward Da'Nasia Hood (32) dribbles the ball around Louisiana defenders during the third quarter, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 67-41.
Texas State sophomore guard Keslyn King (23) dribbles the ball toward the basket around Louisiana defenders, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 41-67.
Texas State also hosted a few games for the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. While I did not attend the tournament, the event made for an exciting time in San Marcos, and the Bobcat logo on center-court provided great promotion during the televised games.
Softball
When it comes to making headlines, the softball team scored a number of memorable moments this spring. With a 39-14 overall record, appearances in three NCAA regional games and victories over ranked teams like the Oregon Ducks, the Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs, calling the season exciting would be an understatement.
The Bobcats also tied the school record for the longest single-season win streak with 18 consecutive victories. All of this brought rightful attention to the team, making Bobcats, including myself, more invested in the season.
This season we saw the debut of freshman pitcher Jessica Mullins who threw a seven-inning no-hitter in her first game on the field. She picked up multiple awards throughout the season, including a spot on the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team.
One of my favorite things while shooting was seeing how emotional and supportive the teammates were of one another. I also enjoyed getting shots of the pitchers; their individual techniques for pitching were so unique and eye-catching. Moving from high up in the stands down to the walls surrounding the field allowed me to capture all the different aspects of the game, from close-up to far away.
Texas State players and staff cheer from the dugout as the Bobcats score their only run of the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Complex. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard cheers for her players as they spring around the bases and score over Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Complex. The Bobcats beat the Aggies 7-6.
Texas State sophomore Sara Vanderford (26) reaches out to catch the all on first base during the first inning of the game against South Alabama, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 1-0.
Texas State senior outfielder ArieAnn Bell (19) and junior catcher Cat Crenek (0) cheer for senior infielder Hailey MacKay (25) as she runs to home plate after a homerun, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats won 4-2.
Texas State freshman infielder Baylee Lemons (24) swings at the pitch from South Alabama, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Texas State senior infielder Tara Oltmann (22) catches a pass to tag out an Aggie baserunner, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats won 7-6.
The Bobcat softball team huddles together before the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats won 7-6.
Once the outdoor spring sports, such as softball and baseball, began, photographer access to the field returned to some degree of normalcy. We could move freely throughout the stadiums and shoot from the stands, the outer walls and the press box. While keeping my face mask on, I was even able to get the same angles I shot before the pandemic.
Baseball
Next door to Bobcat Softball Complex was the baseball team, who finished out the year 21-36 overall. This season for Bobcat baseball featured games against teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. Fans also filled available seats as the ballpark remained at 35% capacity.
With expanded media access, I branched beyond my normal angles, attempting to shoot behind home plate, aiming to focus more on the pitcher and ball. This created a different perspective on the game, and it also pushed me to try new things with my camera.
Texas State senior infielder Cole Coffey (2) reaches to catch the baseball while a UTA player sprints to first base, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State senior infielder Cole Coffey (25) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during the game against the University of Houston, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 15-9.
Texas State sophomore outfielder Ben McClain (19) and junior outfielder Isiah Ortega-Jones (17) play rock-paper-scissors before the game against UTA, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State junior infielder Cameron Gibbons (11) is congratulated by one of the Bobcats' coaches as he makes it to first base during the sixth inning against Birmingham Young University, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 11-6.
Texas State senior infielder Cole Coffey (2) reaches to catch the baseball while a UTA player sprints to first base, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State senior infielder Cole Coffey (25) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during the game against the University of Houston, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 15-9.
Texas State redshirt freshman pitcher Cameron Bush (35) pitches to the UT player at bat during the first inning, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats lost 10-3.
Texas State sophomore outfielder Ben McClain (19) and junior outfielder Isiah Ortega-Jones (17) play rock-paper-scissors before the game against UTA, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State senior pitcher Zachary Leigh (42) watches his pitch as it flies toward the UTA batter, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State senior Bryce Bonner (4) swings and hits the Georgia State pitcher, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 7-5.
Texas State junior infielder Justin Thompson (10) hits a home run off a UTA pitcher during the sixth inning, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 2-0.
Texas State senior infielder Jaxon Williams (1) slides safely onto second base during the game against the University of Oklahoma, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 5-2.
Texas State junior infielder Cameron Gibbons (11) is congratulated by one of the Bobcats' coaches as he makes it to first base during the sixth inning against Birmingham Young University, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won 11-6.
Texas State freshman pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches to a Georgia State batter, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats lost 5-7.
Volleyball
We also got post-season play from the Sun Belt champion volleyball team in preparation for the NCAA tournament in April. Including these spring games, the Bobcat volleyball team finished the year 31-9 overall, 15-1 conference and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament after beating Utah Valley in the first.
The Bobcats celebrate following a kill from Texas State junior outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford (1) during the second set against TCU, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Head coach Sean Huiet (right) talks to Texas State junior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter (8) during a timeout in the game against TCU, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Texas State junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) prepares to serve the ball to the waiting Baylor defense during the game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-0.
Texas State junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) approaches to hit the ball around incoming TCU blockers, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Texas State junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) tips the ball around incoming Baylor blockers during the second set, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-0.
Texas State head coach Sean Huiet talks to his players during a timeout against Baylor, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-0.
Head coach Sean Huiet (right) talks to Texas State junior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter (8) during a timeout in the game against TCU, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Texas State freshman setter Ryann Torres (14) sets the ball across the court to an incoming hitter during the game against TCU, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 3-1.
Volleyball has always been one of my favorite sports to shoot because of the players' forms while hitting, blocking, passing and serving. This team is also one of the most enthusiastic teams, celebrating after each winning point and keeping with rituals on the bench.
Like basketball, my photography access was primarily in the stands, which was sometimes helpful: I was able to zoom out and capture the full motion of the hitters and servers. However, there were occasions where I missed being on the court, getting close-up shots of reactions and other technical elements.
During the season, there was one game where I got sole photographer court access, and I made the most of it. I focused on getting those close-up shots I had missed, and, in turn, ended up with some of my favorite volleyball photos.
I am excited to capture Bobcat volleyball once I have regular court access again as I am eager to capture all its thrilling plays.
Football
This season, I also covered spring football practices. The team had a unique spring season, with only about seven practices before operations paused for health and injury concerns. After two weeks off, the team returned for two practices and one modified spring game.
Texas State sophomore running back Brock Sturges (5) carries the ball through the defense during a spring practice scrimmage, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore quarterback Brady McBride (2) prepares to throw the ball to a receiver during spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital smiles with the team in between plays at spring practice, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State freshman quarterback Ty Evans (4) throws the football at a target during the first spring practice, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore lineman DeOnte Washington (93) pushes on training equipment during practice, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam (87) prepares to catch a pass during spring practice, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball through practice equipment during spring practice, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State running backs/special teams coach Nick Whitworth talks to sophomore running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) in between drills, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State wide receiver Blake Aragon (15) reaches out to catch the incoming pass during spring practice, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State assistant linebackers student coach Jada Gipson talks to freshman linebacker Josh Emmanuel (30) during spring practice, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus O'Kelly (99) approaches to punt the football during practice, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
At spring practice, we saw some of the new recruiting class made up of all transfers, including freshman quarterback Ty Evans and graduate offensive lineman Liam Dobson. As the Bobcats look to improve past their 2-10 record, it will be interesting to see how a class of transfers, as opposed to high school recruits, helps the team.
For football photos, I got lucky. I had field access to the practices, allowing me to move around as the team did drills, and, since players received COVID-19 tests multiple times a week, they were in full contact. With so many practices to shoot, I had ample opportunities to test different photo techniques, such as close-ups, lower angles and redirecting focus to different elements.
I also had the privilege of writing a feature on Student Assistant Linebacker Coach Jada Gipson, a story about breaking football's gender norms as a female coach. This article was so fun to write, and I loved learning more about Jada.
The Bobcats will start their 2021 season versus Baylor on Sept. 4 at Bobcat Stadium.
Track and Field
The final sport I shot this spring was track and field. I attended the Bobcat Classic on May 2, and, this being my first time covering track, served as a fun learning experience, getting to both observe and shoot the different events.
Texas State senior pole vaulter Isaac Sadzewicz attempts the pole vault during the Bobcat Classic, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State distance senior Esmeralda Fuentes runs alongside other competitors in the 1500 meter run during the Bobcat Classic, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State freshman sprinter/hurdler Jada Glispie jumps over a hurdle during the women's 100-meter hurdles event during the Bobcat Classic, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State multis senior Ben Collerton jumps over the sand before landing his long jump attempt during the Bobcat Classic, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State multis freshman Simon Thor jumps over a hurdle in the 110-meter hurdle event during the Bobcat Classic meet, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State senior sprinter Jaylen Allen passes other runners in the 400-meter dash during the Bobcat Classic, May 2, 2021, at Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, my access was limited to the walkway in front of the stands, which prevented me from shooting events across the field. Next track season and in the future, I look forward to more opportunities to learn how to photograph these events.
The Bobcats had 10 athletes qualify for the NCAA West Preliminaries. On June 9, senior long jumper Ronnie Briscoe was placed 16th in long jumps at the NCAA Championships, athletically representing Texas State while honoring his best friend and teammate, Jaylen Allen, who died in a car accident in June. The Bobcat community came together to honor his life and support those close to him.
Closing out the season, I am grateful for every opportunity I had to do my job capturing Bobcat athletics. Going into the spring I did not know what to expect; the world and COVID-19 precautions seemed to change every day. Because of this, I am thankful the season operated smoothly and that I was a part of them.
As Bobcats continue to get vaccinated and with fewer mask regulations in place, it looks like life is slowly moving back to normal.
Athletics will also return to form, as Bobcat Stadium will be at full capacity in the fall. For me, this change will make football more exciting as teams will now have in-person camps and recruitment, bringing more athletes to San Marcos throughout the summer and fall.
Personally, being fully vaccinated gives me peace of mind going into public areas and being around more people. I made sure to get vaccinated to not only protect myself but those around me — in my work and private life. If this season was a preview and the pandemic really is nearing the end, I'm hopeful I'll be back on the field and court, camera in hand with no worries.
