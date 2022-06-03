The Sun Belt Conference regular-season champions Texas State Bobcats (45-12) fell to the fourth-seeded University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (36-21), 3-2, in Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium in the semi-finals of the Sun Belt Baseball Championships.
The senior right-handed starting pitcher for Louisiana Jacob Shultz threw 142 pitches in a complete game against the Bobcats. Shultz gave up two runs on six hits while striking out 12 on his way to leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to the Sun Belt championship game against Georgia Southern on Sunday, May 29.
Shultz never felt he wasn’t in control of the game. After giving up two runs in the first two innings, the Ragin’ Cajun threw seven nearly untouchable innings against the Bobcats. Only giving up two hits after the two Bobcat runs, Shultz was able to hold out and use his late-inning stamina to finish up the game.
“Usually when I get to like the sixth or seventh, that’s when I [kind of] hit the afterburners,” Shultz said. “I start throwing more aggressively, I’d say, I [kind of like] coast early and then after that put the pedal down and go.”
In the first two innings of the game, the Bobcats came out hot. The maroon and gold plated the first two runs of the game with an RBI double from junior outfielder Jose Gonzalez in the first inning as well as an RBI double from junior outfielder Ben McClain in the second inning. The two runs would ultimately be the only two runs the Bobcats would plate despite their hot start.
Louisiana didn’t take much time to respond as junior third baseman Tyler Robertson blasted a two-run home run in the top of the third to tie the game. The Cajuns took a one-run lead in the fifth off another Robinson home run against sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Levi Wells.
Robertson, a Montgomery native, was happy to be able to hit two home runs in his hometown ballpark and knew that it was a personal achievement. Robertson was more focused on the task at hand, however, winning a Sun Belt Championship.
“Obviously that felt good, hitting it in my hometown,” Robertson said. “It’s something I’ll never forget but, [already] that’s in the past. We’re here to win a championship and that’s something everyone will remember. No one is going to remember two home runs down the road, I want to get that championship for all of Lafayette.”
With the loss, the Bobcats were knocked out of the Sun Belt conference tournament and the Ragin Cajuns would go on to win the Sun Belt Conference tournament against Georgia Southern, 7-6, in Riverwalk Stadium.
Following the Sun Belt Championships, the Bobcats were selected as a two-seed in the NCAA Stanford Regional to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.
The first game of the Stanford Regional for the Bobcats is slated for 8 p.m. CT against the three-seeded UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (43-12). The regional matchups, played on June 3-6, will be played at Kline Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California.
Reporter Kyle Owen will be reporting live from Palo Alto all weekend long. Follow along on Twitter for live updates throughout the NCAA Tournament.
