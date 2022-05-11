No. 17 Texas State baseball (37-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) dominated in game two of the weekend series against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (15-29-1, 6-16-1 Sun Belt). The Bobcats won the game 9-1 and earned nine base hits. The victory increases the Bobcat's current win streak to three and secures their eleventh series win of the year.
After both ball clubs went scoreless in the first two innings, Texas State used the bottom of the third to get on the board and take the lead. A double down the left-field line by freshman infielder Daylan Pena allowed senior infielders Justin Thompson, Dalton Shuffield and Cameron Gibbons to cross the plate.
The strong third inning was more than enough to win the game against the Warhawks, and an even stronger eighth inning was the icing on the cake. A mixture of strong batting by the Bobcats and poor pitching and fielding by the Warhawks allowed Texas State to put six more runs on the scoreboard.
As well as the offense was playing, it would have meant nothing if the man on the mound could not prevent the same from happening to them. The man in question for Texas State was sophomore pitcher Levi Wells, and that was exactly what he did.
Wells set a personal career best during the game by striking out ten batters. Wells also only allowed one walk and held the Warhawks scoreless for six innings before being relieved by redshirt sophomore pitcher Cameron Bush.
