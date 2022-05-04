Texas State baseball (34-11, 17-4 Sun Belt) took two of three from the University of South Alabama Jaguars (24-18, 10-11 Sun Belt), winning the first two games before falling in the third on Sunday.
On Friday, the Bobcats cruised to a 10-2 victory over the Jaguars propelled by a four-run bottom of the first. Junior starting pitcher Zeke Wood (5-1, 2.38 ERA) picked up his fifth win of the season, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out four batters in 5.1 innings of play. The senior starter for the Jaguars, Matt Boswell, took his third loss of the season, giving up eight runs in four innings.
Saturday, the Bobcats had a 10-2 lead after five innings of play. The Jaguars scored eight runs in the final four innings to tie the game, including four in the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and the bases loaded, Daylan Pena singled to left-center field. This single by the freshman first baseman brought in junior outfielder Ben McClain for the go-ahead run to walk all off the game and the series win.
Sunday saw 29 runs as the Bobcats fell to the Jaguars, 8-21, to drop the final game of the series. The Bobcats took a, 2-0, lead in the first but it wouldn’t hold up for long as the Jaguars responded with a 10-run top of the second. The Bobcats would be able to bring the game within four runs but eventually were run-ruled after a seven-run top of the seventh for the Jags. Suffering the loss was sophomore right-handed pitcher Cameron Bush (1-2, 5.81 ERA), his second on the year, giving up seven runs on four hits and walking four in 1.1 innings pitched.
After taking their sixth Sun Belt Conference series of the season, the Bobcats are sitting atop the conference standings with Georgia Southern trailing two games behind.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting the Cardinals from the University of the Incarnate Word (16-24, 6-12 Southland Conference) with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.
